Incumbent Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, is the lone Republican to file for his District 10 seat.

He won his seat outright in 2022 after his Democratic challenger dropped out. Before that, he was a representative for House District 61. According to his website, King is a construction business owner and attorney who previously worked as a police officer at the Fort Worth Police Department for 15 years.

District 10 covers multiple counties including the entirety of Brown, Callahan, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Stephens and Shackelford, and part of Tarrant and Parker counties. District 10 also covers parts of Fort Worth and several other cities, including Cleburne, Mineral Wells and Mansfield.

Sen. King could not be reached before publication. His website touts advocating a “broad conservative agenda” that includes border security and supporting law enforcement and community safety.

Among the 2023 legislative session accomplishments, King listed lowering property taxes and a $5.1 billion border security budget.

“He has long championed the sanctity of life, religious liberty, second amendment freedoms, and a strong Texas relationship with Israel,” his website states.

State senators make $7,200 annually.

Democrat Andy Morris is challenging for his seat.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter @sbodine120.

