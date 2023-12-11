Cliff Wiley, a public school teacher, is seeking the Republican nomination in the U.S. House District 6 race.
The district covers parts of Ellis and Navarro counties, as well as the southeast corner of Tarrant County, including parts of Arlington and Mansfield.
Wiley, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was deployed on multiple combat deployments, filed back on Nov. 11 but has been campaigning for over a year.
“I am running for Congress because I feel like I have not been represented in our government the way I would like. I will never apologize for my Texas values, and I will not bend my beliefs to accommodate others,” Wiley wrote on his campaign website.
His priorities include securing the border, public education, the Second Amendment, controlling federal spending, pro-life policies, veterans and police as well as cutting aid to Ukraine.
Wiley will face two opponents in the Republican primary: incumbent Jake Ellzey and James Buford. John Love III is seeking the Democratic nomination. Primaries are March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.
Members of Congress earn $174,000 per year.
Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org.
