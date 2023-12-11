Republican Kurt Schwab has entered the race to represent Texas’ 33rd Congressional District.

Schwab previously ran for the seat in 2018 but withdrew before the campaign filing deadline. He served in the U.S. Air Force before founding a veterans support organization, Veterans of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, in 2009, according to his campaign website.

Schwab’s priorities include programs for low-income families, tax breaks for small businesses, border control and investment in space manufacturing for District 33, according to his campaign website. Schwab didn’t provide a statement by publication time.

Democrat Marc Veasey has represented the district since 2013. He won reelection in 2022 with 72% of the vote.



The district covers parts of Fort Worth, Arlington, Forest Hill, Grand Prairie, Haltom City, Saginaw and Sansom Park and the entirety of Everman. Veasey also represents parts of Dallas County cities, including Dallas, Irving, Farmers Branch, Carrollton and Cockrell Hill.

Schwab will face Patrick David Gillepsie, the 2022 Republican candidate for the 33rd district, in the March 5 primary. Veasey is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. The general election is set for Nov. 5.

Members of Congress earn $174,000 per year.

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.