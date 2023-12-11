Church pastor and business owner James Buford has filed for U.S. House District 6.

The district covers parts of Ellis and Navarro counties, as well as the southeast corner of Tarrant County, including parts of Arlington and Mansfield.

According to his campaign website, Buford, who is running as a Republican, supports the Second Amendment and wants to focus on border security, the federal budget and protecting parental rights.

Buford is also involved with the Apartment Association of Tarrant County and the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas.

Buford ran for the same seat in 2022. In the Republican primary then, Buford garnered 16% of the vote to incumbent Jake Ellzey’s 71%. Bill Payne, a third candidate, had 13%.

In an online statement published on his Facebook page, Buford said he was first inspired to run after the government shutdown and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s running because he feels called.

“It seems that politicians run on the same platform or issues but, no one seems to work on these items once they are in office,” he wrote in a post.

Buford will face two opponents in the Republican primary, incumbent Ellzey and Cliff Wiley. John Love III is seeking the Democratic nomination. Primaries will be held March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.

Members of Congress earn $174,000 per year.

