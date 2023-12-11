Republican Patrick David Gillespie has entered the race to represent Texas’ 33rd Congressional District.

Gillespie, who works in the international division for UPS Supply Chain Solutions, was the Republican candidate in the 2022 election against incumbent Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth. Veasey won reelection with 72% of the vote.

On his campaign website, Gillespie said he supports strict adherence to the original language and intent of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. He also supports limits on government power, property rights and freedom of choice for education. Gillespie didn’t provide a statement by publication time.

The district covers parts of Fort Worth, Arlington, Forest Hill, Grand Prairie, Haltom City, Saginaw and Sansom Park and the entirety of Everman. Veasey also represents parts of Dallas County cities, including Dallas, Irving, Farmers Branch, Carrollton and Cockrell Hill.

Gillespie will face Kurt Schwab, the founder of a veterans service organization, in the March 5 Republican primary. Veasey is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. The general election is set for Nov. 5.

Members of Congress earn $174,000 per year.

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

