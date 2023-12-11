Republican Anne Henley is seeking to represent Fort Worth in the U.S. Congress.

Henley, a retiree, filed to run for the GOP nomination for Texas’ 12th Congressional District, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

The seat is open after Granger, a Fort Worth Republican, decided to retire from Congress after nearly three decades.

Henley’s campaign does not have a website nor social media.

Henley faces state Rep. Craig Goldman, banker John O’Shea and electrical engineer Shellie Gardner in the GOP primary.

The winner will face either Trey Hunt or Sebastian Gehrig as the Democratic nominee.

The 12th Congressional District covers western Tarrant County and much of Parker County. In 2020, President Donald Trump won the district by 18 percentage points.

U.S. House members earn an annual salary of $174,000 and serve two-year terms.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

