Democrat Stephanie Draper hopes to unseat incumbent Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, to represent Senate District 12. She is the sole Democrat running for this seat.



The business owner shared her decision to run on Facebook.



“I am running because our voices are not being heard in Austin. I am running because our teachers need better pay and our kids deserve better education and safer schools to attend, and I’m saying no to vouchers,” she wrote.



“I’m running because we are having issues with low pay, high utilities cost, high food cost, homelessness, mental health crisis and the rise in fentanyl deaths with not enough resources. These issues are affecting all of us, and we need someone like me that’s just like you and wants to make a change happen now.”

Parker first won the seat in 2022 and is also facing an uncontested primary. The two will face off in the November General Election.



Senate District 12 covers all of Wise County and portions of Tarrant, Denton and Dallas counties.



State senators make $7,200 annually.



