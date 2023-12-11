Chris Turner, D-Arlington, has filed for reelection to the Texas House of Representatives.

Turner, a communications consultant, is currently in his sixth term representing District 101, which includes south Arlington and parts of Grand Prairie and Mansfield.

He is vice chairman of the House Committee on Redistricting and also serves on the State Affairs, Ways and Means and the Sustainable Property Tax Relief Select Study Committees. Turner was chair of the House Democratic Caucus from 2017-2022.

“It has been an honor to be the voice from my community in the Texas Legislature, and I humbly ask for your continued support,” he said in a Facebook post.

Turner filed for reelection on Nov. 11. No opponents have filed for the seat.

The filing period for elections ended Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5 and the General Election is Nov. 5.

Representatives in the Texas House earn $7,200 a year.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

