Mia Moss, owner of Black Coffee, said she’s a bit confused about what’s happening with Polytechnic Heights Main Street America program, which is supposed to revitalize the area.

She said there’s been a lack of communication since the program’s leadership changed. Communication about the program is vital for the community, Moss said, especially when people have been seeing concerts and park revitalization efforts for Main Street’s program in the Historic Northside.



“People are more understanding when they hear from you say, ‘Hey, we’re going through some changes, you know, we haven’t forgotten,’ or ‘we’re still working on it,’” Moss said. “But we kind of didn’t get that. I guess you would be worried when you see that Northside is picking up steam, they’re doing some things. And then, you know, nothing’s happening in Poly.”

Mia Moss, the owner of Black Coffee on East Rosedale, promotes the growth of locally owned businesses. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Change in leadership

The Historic Northside and Polytechnic Heights were selected in April 2022 as part of the $650,000 Main Street America pilot program, funded by the Fort Worth Local Development Corp. Despite concern from residents, Southeast Fort Worth Inc. and the new Polytechnic Heights Main Street America program leaders say the community shouldn’t be worried.

Polytechnic Heights resident Reba Henry was initially selected by Southeast Fort Worth Inc. to lead the program. Stacy Marshall, president of Southeast Fort Worth Inc., said the work never stopped when Henry left earlier this year, and its new leader, Sandrea Shields, started in the summer. Marshall said the program needed to move in a different direction.



“Therefore, we brought on Sandrea … who has a lot more knowledge and understanding of communities and how they work with sensitive projects like a Main Street,” he said.

Marshall said he and the Southeast board ensured work has been happening behind the scenes.



“There’s always a plan in place. There’s a board,” Marshall said. “There’s other people involved from the community, throughout Fort Worth, that have been coming in together still and pushing forward.”

Shields said she’s been taking time to research and plan before jumping straight into the effort, and that the first year’s efforts built a great foundation. Shields formerly worked as national director of Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership, and said she’s used to working in new communities and cultures. She said she’s seen good progress during the first year.

“People don’t realize sometimes the back end and how tedious sometimes development can be,” Shields said. “It doesn’t happen overnight.”

Light installation, business improvements on the way

Program leaders plan to partner with local businesses such as Black Coffee, Unique Cleaners and other landowners along Vaughn Boulevard to bring new parking lots, curbs and sidewalks to the area, according to the Polytechnic Heights Main Street America annual report. Other goals include new outside seating, lighting and plants near businesses.

District 8 council member Chris Nettles has worked with the organization to plant more trees along the corridor and secure support from energy company Oncor to install LED lighting.

Polytechnic Heights Main Street America has raised $75,000 so far and started a board and a launch committee.

The program also has 5 acres of land for an undetermined mixed-use development, according to the report.

A new community asset mapping meeting is planned at the beginning of next year.

Over the summer, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber also received a $25,000 Main Street America grant to make improvements to Marine Park for its program. Shields said while it’s easy to compare what’s happening in one area versus another, she doesn’t want to do that.

“The work that’s done in one area looks different from another area,” Shields said. “And the obstacles or goals ahead also may look different, including the roadmap to get there.”

While the organization is working on other projects, Shields said she can’t reveal them yet.

Community hopes of growth

Reba Henry, the program’s former director, did not comment on leaving her position with the Main Street program, but said she will likely still have a role given her involvement with the community and interest in zoning requests and other changes.

Reba Henry has lived in her neighborhood in the Polytechnic Heights for 48 years. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Her hope is Main Street will promote the area while respecting its existing community.



“That the new people coming in, come in with respect for the community that is already here,” Henry said. “And that we grow together.”

Business owners such as Moss and other community members are eager to get involved. Drayone Jones, who grew up in Polytechnic Heights and runs a nonprofit engaging students in the area, said he’s ready to get involved. Jones didn’t realize the leadership changed until he contacted the former director. Going forward, consistency will be key, especially for a community that hasn’t received as much attention as others over the years, Jones said.



“If there’s no consistency with the community, or individuals who are organizing in the community then the residents in the community don’t really take it as serious,” Jones said. “They kind of feel like it’s something that is kind of over their heads.”

Moss said the Main Street improvements to her business would benefit her and the community because people like beautiful spaces.

“I’m excited,” Moss said. “Because I think that if we can get this ball rolling, it will be a total transformation.”

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter @sbodine120.

