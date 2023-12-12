Yes.

About 1.27 million people visited the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in 2023, compared to nearly 2.48 million visitors at Rodeo Houston.

Both rodeos attracted more guests than the entire population of their respective cities. In 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Fort Worth had an estimated population of 956,709, while Houston had an estimated population of 2,302,878. FWSSR had 1.33 attendees for every Fort Worth resident in 2023 while Rodeo Houston had 1.08 attendees for every Houston resident.

2023 was a record year for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo; Rodeo Houston’s attendance record of 2.6 million was set in 2017.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Fort Worth Report partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Sources

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Attendance

Houston Chronicle, Houston Rodeo attendance rises in 2023, but falls short of 2017 record

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Fort Worth Stock Show sets new attendance, Jr. Sale of Champions auction records

U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts Fort Worth

U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts Houston

