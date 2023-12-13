This is a story of ingenuity, a memoir dedicated to a popular Texas flavor, and an exploration of the versatile pecan, which often can be found in a number of local stores or specialty shops.

Technically considered the fruit of a tree, or drupe — like peaches or plums — the pecan’s sweet and buttery notes lend to its best-known holiday appearances in pies and candies. But for many years, it has also found its way into the rich and earthy hollows of a warm cup of coffee.

If you’re a native of this great state, you can probably recall from your youth that particular season at the cusp of autumn when lush pecan trees sway gently against a stunningly blue sky and crisp winds brush past your cheeks. For me, those memories also involve picking up fallen overripe stone fruit and collecting handfuls of pecans budding from their paper-thin green husks.

While the exterior may be hard to crack, depending on what variety you find, the interior’s meat is soft and yielding to bite, offering a slightly sweet flavor with subtle hints of caramel notes.

Fort Worth wholesaler Durham-Ellis Pecan Company describes its familial connection to the business, saying, “Since 1928, Durham-Ellis Pecan has been offering the finest quality new crop pecans and Texas pecan products, including a variety of pecan candies such as chocolate-covered pecans, cinnamon-glazed pecans, honey-toasted glazed pecans and pecan brittle.”

The history of pecans is one with a span much longer than the time Texas has been a state.

Archeologists determined that as early as 6750 B.C. many Native American tribes not only ate but traded the pecan, using it as a form of currency throughout the southern parts of the United States. Even the word “pecan” has its origins in Native American culture. It is believed to have been derived from the Algonquian word “paccan,” which roughly translates to “nut that requires a stone to crack.”

Additionally, many indigenous people used the pecan to make a highly nutritious fermented nut milk drink called Powcohicora, which is where the term hickory comes from. Pecan trees are part of the hickory family.

Sometime after the indigenous diets were introduced to European settlers through colonialism, an enslaved Black man, who worked as a horticulturist, was the first to successfully graft pecans. As a result, its use in commerce exploded. Soon, pecans became a major crop for some Southern states, and Texas became one of the largest exporters.

Although recent reports warned drought conditions could impact local farmers, shoppers will likely not see spikes in prices or any noticeable changes.

Nuts in baked goods and snack mixes aside, you might find pecan oil helpful over the holidays and beyond. It is a heart-healthy option rich in good fats, antioxidants and phytosterols. With its light, buttery taste, pecan oil is versatile for cooking (even high heat uses) and to dress salads. Remember, moderation is key due to its calorie density. If you have health concerns, consulting with a health care professional or dietitian is advisable.

If you’re still looking for some holiday desserts or other culinary delights to make with this delicious favorite, try browsing Fort Worth-based American Pecan Council’s website for a curated list of recipes that range from no-bake desserts (like the one below from food blogger Tati Chermayeff) to unexpected savory appetizers.

No-Bake Pecan and Raspberry Bark Yield: 12-14 servings Cooking time: 35 mins Blogger Tati Chermayeff of Healthful Blondie shares a simple, four-ingredient treat that’s gluten-free, vegan and will satisfy your sweet tooth. Ingredients ½ cup pecan halves 9 ounces chocolate chips 1 tablespoon coconut oil 2 tablespoons dehydrated raspberries Process: 1. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. 2. In a microwave-safe bowl, add chocolate chips and coconut oil. Heat in 20-second intervals, stirring between bursts until melted. 3. Pour pecans into the melted chocolate and spread across the lined baking sheet. 4. Sprinkle some dehydrated raspberries on top and place in the fridge or freezer for 20- 30 minutes until firm.

