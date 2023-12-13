More than $13 million in water, sewer and paving improvements are coming to Fort Worth’s Historic Southside starting next year.

According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing, the city of Fort Worth will be spending about $13.7 million between early 2024 and 2025 for maintenance work on various streets from Victory Boulevard to East Allen Avenue.

Some of the major streets in the project include parts of Morphy Street and East Daggett, East Magnolia, New York and Terrell Avenues.

Jose Orozco, project manager with the city’s Transportation and Public Works Department, said this maintenance is routine and similar to other work completed in the area.

“If you drive around and see some of the newly paved areas, that’s what the road is going to look like. New asphalt paving. New concrete sidewalks,” Orozco said. “Water and sewer, which no one sees except the homeowners when they turn on their tap.”

The funding source of the project was not made public. Orozco said he could not share that information because the awarding of the project to a contractor has not yet been approved by City Council.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

