Democrat Indya Murray is running to be Tarrant County’s next sheriff.

Murray is the second Democrat to announce intentions to challenge incumbent Republican Sheriff Bill Waybourn. Democrat Patrick Moses previously announced his candidacy.

Murray works as a community engagement officer with the Kennedale Police Department. She was previously a police officer and engagement officer at The University of Texas at Arlington. Before that, she worked several years as a caseworker at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

She did not respond to a request for an interview before the time of publication.

Murray, Moses and Waybourn are the three candidates who have filed to run. The Tarrant County Sheriff makes $217,952 annually.

Primaries are March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

