Democrat KC Chowdhury filed to run for Tarrant County tax assessor-collector.

Chowdhury previously ran as a Democrat in Texas House District 93. He is a small-business owner and longtime union member, according to his campaign website. Chowdhury is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Incumbent Wendy Burgess and former Tarrant County Republican chair Rick Barnes will face each other in the GOP primary.

The county tax assessor-collector calculates property tax rates, collects property taxes and issues car registrations and licenses. The elected official also is a nonvoting member of the Tarrant Appraisal District board of directors.

Chowdhury has not made a public announcement of his candidacy and could not be reached by the time of publication.

The tax assessor-collector earns $207,952 annually and serves a four-year term.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

