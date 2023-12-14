A lawsuit filed by the former CEO of Tri-County Electric against its board of directors and chief financial officer alleging he was defamed after being terminated from his position is continuing to play out in court.

At the heart of legal arguments is whether former Tri-County CEO Darryl Schriver forged a board member’s signature to give himself a raise and used the co-op credit card for personal purchases. Schriver’s lawyers say there isn’t evidence this occurred, but lawyers for Tri-County Electric and chief financial officer Melissa Watts say there is.



Tri-County is the third largest electric co-op in Texas, with more than 115,000 members in 16 counties, including Tarrant and Parker. Customers are currently voting in a runoff election that will determine whether an incumbent board member will keep his seat or a new candidate will serve on the nine-member board. Voting concludes Dec. 20.



Schriver was terminated from his position July 28 after a “loss of confidence” in his capacity as CEO, according to Schriver’s lawsuit filed in Parker County District Court on Sept. 25.

Schriver accuses Watts and the cooperative’s board of directors of conspiracy, defamation and “discharge for refusing to commit an illegal act,” among other allegations.

Watts requested summary judgment, a decision made based on previously submitted evidence without going to trial, from the judge Oct. 20. Watts alleges Schriver used the co-op’s credit card for Ebay spending sprees and Texas Christian University football tickets. Schriver also allegedly forged a signature to fraudulently push through a $50,000 raise for himself, according to Watts.



Schriver’s and Watts’ lawyers filed replies to the motion for summary judgment of the hearing.



In Schriver’s first response to Watts filed Dec. 8, his lawyers argue the request for summary judgment was sought “prematurely and baselessly” before discovery of evidence.

He argues that Watts conspired with the board to terminate Schriver “in retaliation for refusing to engage in illegal activities, and defaming Schriver in a Machiavellian ploy to strategically assume Schriver’s position.”



In response, Watts’ lawyers claim Schriver cannot contest that he “hand-wrote the co-op board chairman’s signature — without his authority — on a compensation memo” nor dispute that he used the co-op credit card to buy personal luxury items such as Oakley sunglasses and Montblanc and Cross pens.



Another reply from Schriver’s lawyers Dec. 13 argues Watts’ allegations were made without evidence and “underscores the illegitimacy of Watts’ motion for summary judgment,” a legal term for dismissing a case without going to trial.



“Schriver looks forward to negating this claim, as well as proving his claims against Watts, in the discovery phase,” Schriver’s lawyers wrote.



Schriver requested to strike evidence of the alleged purchases, arguing they are “wholly unsupported by evidence, such as affidavits or any other documents that would be admissible by trial.”

Hearings about the request for summary judgment were originally scheduled for Dec. 14, but are now being pushed to a future date, according to assistant court coordinator Katy Clarke. A new hearing date has not been scheduled.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter @sbodine120.

