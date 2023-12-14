Dr. Patricia Rodriguez remembers when she knew she wanted to be a doctor.

As a child growing up in the 1980s, she used to spend hours looking at the human body through clear acetate paper in her family’s encyclopedia.

“I would overlay the skeleton and circulatory system and sit there completely blown away and fascinated by the human body,” Rodriguez said. “I would often go back to that book until one day I told myself, ‘I’m going to become a doctor to see how this all works out.’”

Once in medical school at the John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, she fell in love with one specialty: pediatrics.

“I’ve always loved children, I find them refreshing to my soul. They’re just so pure in how they see the world,” Rodriguez said. “I also love the relationships you build over time. Parents are putting their child’s health in your hands and trusting that you will do exactly what you would do for your own children.”

After years of working in various pediatric roles, Rodriguez has taken her passion for medicine to the North Texas Area Community Health Centers as its chief medical officer.

The health centers offer affordable medical and vision services regardless of income, employment, insurance coverage, residency or ability to pay. The nonprofit operates three locations in Tarrant County: Arlington Community Health Center, Northside Community Health Center and Southeast Community Health Center.

Rodriguez took on the role as chief medical officer in 2021. She oversees clinical leadership, develops new clinic programs and contributes to the recruitment and retention of medical staff for all three health clinics.

As a leader, Rodriguez strives to be collaborative, fair and respectful with her team. She believes she is here to inspire and lead with a vision, not to manage people.

“I feel it’s critical to have input from your providers on initiatives, projects and changes we want to make,” she said. “I do not believe in being an authoritarian type of leader. I am one pillar. They’re individuals who give of themselves every day to be here.”

Ashley Brown, associate director of nursing operations at North Texas Area Community Health Centers, said Rodriguez not only leads by example but also works in the trenches with the staff.

Rodriguez “listens to me and values my opinions which allows me to showcase my understanding of the clinical department,” Brown said. “Since we’re short-staffed like most medical organizations, she helps see patients day-to-day at the health centers. She works by our side.”

But, it’s not always easy to oversee the clinical operations of three health centers. You have to deal with many different personalities and differing opinions, said Rodriguez.

“People have competing priorities, and I have to stay flexible and pivot when needed. That’s a challenge,” she said. “But, I expect the same fairness and respect back to me, in the same way I give to my team.”

Through collaboration with her team, Rodriguez has been able to enhance the North Texas Area Community Health Centers’ chronic disease management program “Living Your Best Life.” The program helps patients control their diabetes and high blood pressure.

She also has been able to improve screening rates for colorectal, breast and cervical cancer and create a team to address population health.

But, her biggest accomplishment: bridging the gap between Hispanic communities and health care, especially in the Northside Community Health Center.

When navigating the health care system, 44% of Hispanic people generally have worse health outcomes than other people in the U.S. because of communication problems resulting from language or cultural differences, according to a study by the Pew Research Center.

“As a Mexican American, I know the culture and the language, so people feel very comfortable,” she said. “I know I have a lot of responsibility, and I take that very seriously. We have been intentional in hiring providers that are able to fit the profile of the community. The more you can match it, the better the outcomes.”

Looking forward, Rodriguez hopes to continue outreach for the North Texas Area Community Health Centers’ locations so more underserved communities know about its services.

“Although we’re not a charity or free clinic, we do provide affordable access to primary care services. The need for that in Tarrant County is very great,” she said. “I hope to connect more health systems in the area, and forging those relationships is critical in getting us access to certain resources that we currently don’t have in-house.”

