Northwest ISD continues to buy land to prepare for population growth.

The district’s board of trustees unanimously approved a $12 million purchase of a 171-acre property in Denton County at its Dec. 11 board meeting. The property will accommodate a future high school and middle school. The purchase was covered by the $2 billion bond voters approved in May.

The land is southwest of the intersection of Bill Cook Road and Farm to Market 407 in Justin. It does not currently have an assigned address, according to the district’s documents. Northwest ISD does not have a timeline for when the schools will open.

Anticipating more developments coming to the area, the district proactively purchases higher-acreage land sites so as to pay the lowest price possible, said Anthony Tosie, the district’s executive director of communications.

Northwest ISD doesn’t have estimated construction costs for future schools as they could be decades away from being built, Tosie said.

Northwest ISD currently owns land for four comprehensive high schools and additional middle schools, said Tim McClure, assistant superintendent for facilities.

“Given the fast growth of our district, we know that when our district gets close to 100% built out of the available land, we will have eight to 10 high schools to serve our students,” McClure said.

The district currently has three high schools: Byron Nelson High School, V.R. Eaton High School and Northwest High School. Northwest ISD expects all three will be over capacity by the 2028-29 academic year, the district previously told the Fort Worth Report.

Northwest ISD also purchased a lot in Rhome in October for another high school.

The voter-approved bond is projected to help the district accommodate 8,400 additional students. The district has added 23,000 students in the past two decades and is projected to see almost 1,900 students enroll every year through 2033.

The district plans to open a 2023 bond-funded fourth high school during the 2026-27 academic year near Interstate 35 and State Highway 170 in Fort Worth. The package also approved a middle school in Northlake, which is also in the works, Tosie said.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

