William W. Thorburn is the third candidate to add his name to the list of Democratic contenders for House District 97.



The Arlington high school teacher and certified public accountant is also the executive director of a nonprofit called “Fish for Life Foundation Inc.,” which provides merit-based scholarships to at-risk students in public school, according to his LinkedIn profile.



House District 97 includes Benbrook, White Settlement, Crowley and parts of Fort Worth south of Camp Bowie Boulevard and on the Texas Christian University campus.



Rep. Craig Goldman, a Republican, has represented District 97 since winning the 2012 election and taking office in 2013. He is now running for Kay Granger’s seat in Congress.



As of this writing, fellow Democrats Diane Symons and Carlos Walker have also entered the race. On the Republican side Cheryl Bean, John McQueeney and Leslie Robnett are also vying for the seat.



The filing period ended Dec. 11. The Democratic and Republican party primaries will take place March 5.



Representatives in the Texas House earn $7,200 a year.



Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

