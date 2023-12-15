Army veteran Clint Dorris is seeking to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth.

Dorris, an Aledo Republican, joins a crowded field of candidates vying for Texas’ 12th Congressional District, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Granger is retiring from Congress after almost three decades.

The nation is facing too many threats that current elected officials aren’t addressing, Dorris said on his website.

“Career politicians have failed us: They can’t solve basic problems, they aren’t protecting us from a weaponized federal government, and they lack the courage to stay in the fight to truly defend our nation,” Dorris said. “That is why we need new, patriotic leaders with resolve, demonstrated complex problem-solving skills, battlefield experience, and proven dedication to preserving the nation we love.”

Dorris, an engineer, faces state Rep. Craig Goldman, banker John O’Shea, retiree Anne Henley and electrical engineer Shellie Gardner in the March 5 Republican primary.

The eventual Republican nominee will face either Trey Hunt or Sebastian Gehrig as the Democratic nominee in the Nov. 5 general election.

The 12th Congressional District covers western Tarrant County and much of Parker County. In 2020, President Donald Trump won the district by 18 percentage points.

U.S. House members earn an annual salary of $174,000 and serve two-year terms.

