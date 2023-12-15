After two years as board chair for JPS Health Network, Dorothy DeBose will step down from the role. She will continue to serve on the Tarrant County hospital district’s board of managers as a member.

DeBose has served in the chair role since 2022. During her tenure, JPS broke ground on several master facility plan projects, including the medical home in southwest Fort Worth and new psychiatric emergency center.

She was first appointed to the board of managers by County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks in June 2011.

The 11-member board governs Tarrant County’s publicly funded hospital. Members hire and, if necessary, fire the CEO, and approve the hospital’s budget, among other duties. They serve without pay.

“I have worked alongside some of the most effective and caring board members. Dorothy is unlike many others. Her passion for our community is unrivaled,” Dr. Karen Duncan, JPS CEO, said in a statement. “As a former nurse and executive leader at JPS, her deep knowledge of patient care is unmatched and highly valued. She has led with dedication and service as she represents the Tarrant County community here at JPS Health Network.”

DeBose’s career with the Tarrant County hospital district started as an assistant head nurse in 1973. Over the years, she was promoted to various leadership roles, including nursing supervisor of outpatient clinics, assistant administrator for ambulatory services and assistant administrator for regulatory compliance and program development.

She moved herself through the ranks, Dr. Duncan said.

DeBose assumed the role of chief nursing officer of JPS from 1997 to 2001. She has served as the chief operating officer for executive recruitment firm JD & Associates since 2003.

“I want to thank the board members for your support for the last two years,” DeBose said during the Dec. 14 board meeting. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the chair of this board. To Dr. Duncan, thank you for all your work and how you have worked with me and the rest of the board to move the organization forward.”

Roger Fisher, current vice chair, will succeed DeBose as the board chair for the next two fiscal years.

