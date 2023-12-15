Farmers Branch activist Carlos Quintanilla is challenging U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, for the Democratic nomination in Texas’ 33rd Congressional District.

Quintanilla has run for the seat in each election cycle since the district was created in 2012. On his campaign website, Quintanilla said he has served as a major voice for the Latino community in Dallas-Fort Worth for 23 years, speaking out on immigration policy and police brutality in Farmers Branch.

He named health care access, immigrant rights, drug treatment programs and African-American empowerment as some of his key priorities in a statement posted to Facebook.

“I am going to work for you as I have always done and my record of activism speaks for itself,” Quintanilla wrote. “Please join me in changing the future of the 33rd Congressional District. Instead of me, me, me, it will be about we, we the people.”

Veasey has represented the district since 2013. He won reelection in 2022 with 72% of the vote.

The district covers parts of Fort Worth, Arlington, Forest Hill, Grand Prairie, Haltom City, Saginaw and Sansom Park and the entirety of Everman. Veasey also represents parts of Dallas County cities, including Dallas, Irving, Farmers Branch, Carrollton and Cockrell Hill.

Patrick David Gillespie, Veasey’s 2022 opponent, and Kurt Schwab are running in the Republican primary. Primaries will be held March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.

