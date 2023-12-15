Retired U.S. Army Colonel Vince Crabb is the third Republican to join the primary race for U.S. House District 25.

The district covers parts of Tarrant, Parker and Johnson counties, as well as Callahan, Comanche, Erath, Hood, Jack, Palo Pinto, Somervell, Stephens and Young counties.

Crabb will be running against incumbent Roger Williams and newcomer Matthew Lucci. No Democrats have filed in the race.

The retired army colonel served 40 years in the service, including in Iraq where he was the chief U.S. liaison with the Baghdad police.

Primaries will be held March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.

Members of Congress earn $174,000 per year.

