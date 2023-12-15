Teresa Ramirez added her name to the list of Republicans challenging incumbent Rep. Stephanie Klick to represent House District 91.



Klick has represented the district since winning the seat in 2012.



“Happy to serve HD 91 like no other,” she said in a Facebook post announcing her candidacy. “With prayer and many Republican supporters, including my family, I have placed myself on your ballot.”



As of this writing, Republican David Lowe and Klick have also filed.



Primaries will be held March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.

Representatives in the Texas House earn $7,200 a year.

