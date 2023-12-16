One Tiny Acre owner and founder Denise Acebo submitted an online Made in Tarrant form. Her responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.



When was your company founded?

2017

What makes your company unique?

One Tiny Acre is a woman-owned micro business in Tarrant County specializing in hot process vegan soap. All products are made by hand with love.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned since starting your own business?

My business provides healthy, natural, earth-friendly soap to the Fort Worth community. The soaps are made with things you’d find in your pantry. My soaps clean the body without stripping away vital, protective oils.

What’s your favorite part of what you do?

I started my business the year I retired from teaching. I based my soap formula on my grandmother’s recipe but tweaked it to avoid animal fats. My soaps are all superfatted to 5% with natural shea butter leaving the skin feeling clean and moisturized. The hot process technique of cooking the soaps allows me to control the superfat, producing a rustic, old-fashioned bar of soap.

How did you fund your company?

My business was started with a $1,000 investment I made out of my retirement savings. It started in my kitchen but soon grew too large for my house. My garage is now One Tiny Acre Soaps HQ where I produce soap and give soap- making lessons to members of the community.

Anything else you’d like to share or mention?

I am the sole owner and producer of One Tiny Acre Soaps.

Contact information:

onetinyacre4@gmail.com

One Tiny Acre

125 Southwood Drive, Burleson 76028

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org or follow on Twitter @RobertF1414. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.