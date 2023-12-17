Health startup founders developing a range of products, from a fertility telehealth app to an adjustable prosthetic socket, came to Fort Worth to attend a three-month accelerator program to build their business.

Techstars Physical Health Fort Worth Accelerator, funded by a mix of city, county and private investment, is an effort by the city to attract young business founders to the city and promote entrepreneurship.

At the program’s second annual demo day event, John Goff, managing partner of Goff Capital, told a crowd about the problem the city was trying to solve. He saw two things missing from the city: a tier-one research university and lack of investment.

“From an entrepreneurial standpoint, venture capital investment was not that prevalent here,” Goff, who helped fund the program for three years, said during a speech at the program’s pitch event. “There was some (investment), but not a lot.”



One way to solve the problem was attracting Texas A&M to downtown Fort Worth, where the school broke ground for its urban research institute in June. Another piece was finding an accelerator to boost venture investment in the area, an effort that eventually landed on the Techstars program.

“I hope you’re finding Fort Worth to be a welcoming place to not only start a business, but also energized and (to) ultimately find funding,” he said.

The city of Fort Worth, Tarrant County and Goff Capital provided nearly $10 million to the University of North Texas Health Science Center to fund the program for three years, to help attract innovators. The goal by organizers and officials is to make Fort Worth the physical health capital of the world.

The question remains: Will the startups stay or return to establish their companies in Fort Worth after their time ends?

Fort Worth Report spoke with each startup founder of the newest cohort about major updates to their companies, whether they will stay and do business in Fort Worth, and how to attract more entrepreneurs to the city.

Brilliantly Warm

Kristen Carbone’s company, which is making an app-controlled warming wearable designed to fit into a bra, said she made a big shift in her business model by targeting both business-to-business and director-to-consumer sales. She said she is developing strategic partnerships in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and elsewhere.



Carbone, who lives in Providence, Rhode Island, said she’s thinking about ways to keep a foot in the door, like possibly hiring a connection she made in Fort Worth once she gets enough funding.



“I think it’s almost like I don’t have enough time to take advantage of all the things that are actually here, because this program was a little bit of drinking from a firehose,” she said. “There’s a massive amount of stuff that I think we just don’t, frankly, have the time during the program to take advantage of … here in Fort Worth.”

Greens Health

Isis Swain, co-founder of the diabetes management platform Greens Health, raised $100,000 during the program. She said she is going to have a yearlong lease at Create FW, where the Techstars cohort took place and take advantage of a grant assistance program.

She said the city could continue to attract health startups by streamlining the process on how hospitals engage with startups to make the process easier. She also said Create Fort Worth is a good asset to have and believes the office space is affordable. Increasing diversity in the startup space will help, too, she said.



“As a person of color, having more people of color in the setting, of course, always is more attractive,” Swain said.

Hera Fertility

Fertility telehealth provider co-founders Thiv Paramsothy and April Rutter launched services in Texas, Colorado and Kansas, helping about 25 patients so far. The company has developed additional services such as medication delivery and other treatment options during the Techstars program.

Paramsothy was born and raised in Toronto, and said he likes Fort Worth. He’s considered having some operations in the city and hiring locals as the company develops and moving here himself.

Rutter, who was born and raised in Fort Worth, said she has enjoyed coming back to see how the city has grown since moving to Missouri. She sees room for improvement at the program in the area of developing more resources for startups that are remote and tech-based.

“It’s very much about, hey, if you need to build a building, or plant or have a (research and development) department or those types of things,” Rutter said. “So for companies like ours that are more on the digital side, I think it could definitely be a little bit of a stronger resource center for us.”

ComeBack Mobility

Ukrainian startup ComeBback Mobility, which is developing a device that helps patients apply the appropriate pressure on their limbs while using crutches, raised $1 million for the company. The company is also in talks with HSC.

CEO Ilya Popov said an important milestone for the company was establishing a connection with the head of orthopedics at Kaiser in order to do a trial through their system that included hospitals and insurance. He said the company might come back to Fort Worth temporarily for the clinical research launching with local hospitals.

“We’ll definitely be here,” Popov said. “And this is a good logistic hub to scale our solution to other Texas hospital chains.”



Comma



Miller Morris, founder of the period care company Comma, said the start of her company is sort of like watching a child grow up.



“When you’re living it day to day, you don’t necessarily see the progress,” Morris said. “But then when you really take a moment and look back on what someone looked like, three months ago, you realize how much growth there’s been.”

She hired two people and positioned the company to launch several products next year and opened a pre-seed fundraising round. Morris said she lives and works in Nashville, but intends to stay in Fort Worth for a couple of months.



“There’s just kind of a maverick or disrupter mentality in the Fort Worth area,” Morris said. “That’s been such a pleasant thing to fall into. And I just don’t quite feel ready to go.”

Lubu

Lubu is creating a shoe insole that collects data to analyze athlete performance to prevent injuries. The company’s CEO, Luca Buratto, said the company is in contact with several sports teams across the county and Texas and said it’s “extremely likely” it will come back to Fort Worth often for sales and commercial partnerships.

Pulse Charter Connect

Laura Epstein, CEO of organ transport logistics software company Pulse Charter Connect, said Fort Worth wasn’t a huge organ transplant industry hub, but being close to Dallas and Houston helped. Epstein closed her pre-seed round and did get a Fort Worth investor.



She thinks growing Fort Worth’s startup community will take time.



“I think just growing successful companies here will attract more and more talent,” she said.

Somos

Federico Casas, co-founder of Mexico City-based Somos, is developing an app that connects wearables, sensors and lab tests and helps people see how food and habits impact health. The app has close to 200 paying users and 5,000 users on the waitlist. Because the company serves the Mexican market, Casas said, there’s no reason to stay in Fort Worth.

Other cities have infrastructure that supports entrepreneurship. But Fort Worth is not walkable or bike-friendly, he said.



“If there was a way to concentrate that density in one or two neighborhoods to make it easier for a startup life to flourish, I’m sure that would help,” he said.

Vessl Prosthetics

As CEO and co-founder of the Canadian company Vessl Prosthetics, Sydney Robinson is developing a prosthetic limb socket that automatically adjusts to somebody’s leg size so they can move more comfortably. The company applied for a study through the Baylor cCollege of mMedicine, and one of the research sites will be in Fort Worth. She said many people in Fort Worth are interested in trying the device.



“We do see ourselves coming back, I don’t know about a permanent setup, but for sure, coming back on a regular basis,” she said.

Maya AI

Sat Ramphal is developing a system to improve workflows with data and works with one of the largest cancer centers in Asia. He said he’s expanded his market, including in the U.S. and Australia. He said he hired someone from Fort Worth and raised $1.2 million in investments from California.

Startup founders need two ingredients to thrive, Ramphal said: talent and capital. He said Fort Worth is a great place for health care, with the surrounding universities and the incoming Texas A&M campus. But the capital is missing.



“I don’t think the capital’s fully there that supports the young, hungry, innovative startups and entrepreneurs. There should be more,” Ramphal said. “And, if there’s more of that, I think that would also attract more earlier stage entrepreneurs to come to the area.”



