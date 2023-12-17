At a town hall meeting at Recaro Aircraft Seatings America in Fort Worth, chair of the advisory board Martin Putsch raised a 25-year-old document to show a group of employees.



The document was a request to expand the business outside of Germany, where the company is headquartered, to the U.S. — a relic that shows how the company ended up in Fort Worth. Now, Recaro Aircraft Seating Americas is turning 25.



“What a day,” Putsch said. “Twenty-five years is a legacy, and we’re celebrating it today.”

Recaro opened for business in far north Fort Worth in 1998, setting up in the Alliance area. American Airlines, which is also headquartered in Fort Worth, was its first customer. At the time, the plant had about 30 employees. Now, it employs about 470 and is expected to produce 40,000 seats next year.

The original economy class seat made at the Fort Worth plant might look more similar to a couch than a chair, Recaro Aircraft Seating Americas general manager Sunitha Vegerla said. That first seat weighed 110 pounds, but the newest chairs are lighter and slimmer, which Vergerla said means more space for the passenger.

“​​Compared to that seat, if you compare the passenger living space to what we currently have, it’s actually better,” Vegerla said.

Recaro’s best-selling seat, the Comfort Line 3710, is sold to more than 50 airlines worldwide and advertises its lower weight. Weight is an important factor for airlines, Recaro CEO Mark Hiller said. The company’s “Sting Ray” seat, developed in 2009, weighs 12 pounds.

Recaro’s R-Sphere chair implements cactus leather and recycled fishing nets on the back of sea. The seat is still in development. (Seth Bodine | Fort Worth Report)

“It’s mainly about efficiency to really reduce the weight of the aircraft and increase the efficiency to reduce the fuel burn,” Hiller said.

Looking ahead, the company is thinking about sustainability. Its newest product in development, the R-Sphere, implements a vegan cactus leather and recycled fishing nets for the back of the seat. The seat is still going through testing.

Recaro is recovering from a dip in production during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a slowdown in travel. The company previously told the Fort Worth Report the drop in orders resulted in laying off about 30% of its employees, and reduced production lines from eight to two. Since then, business has picked up and production lines increased to five in June.

Hiller said the company is now back to pre-pandemic levels for requests for quotes from companies and overall demand for the seats, but revenue this year is still catching up. He expects revenue to be 70% of what it was before the pandemic.



“Due to the fact that, for sure, when you receive an order, it takes one or two years until it’s ready,” he said.

At the company’s town hall, guest speaker Steven Udvar-Huzy, the founder of Air Lease Corporation, who is credited for founding the airline leasing industry, said he sees growth for Recaro.

Of the estimated 4.8 billion passengers flying one-way trips this year, more than 1 billion will sit in a Recaro seat, he said. The world’s airline jet fleet is expected to grow from 26,000 to 40,000 in the next 10 years.



“There’s a tremendous path and opportunity for all of you to participate and enjoy the success of that growth,” Udvar-Huzy said.

