A new pregnancy center is expected in Fort Worth.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary announced its partnership with Prestonwood Baptist Church in opening a new pregnancy center in Fort Worth by spring 2024.

Prestonwood Pregnancy Center plans to open its third location off Townsend Drive in southwest Fort Worth. There are currently centers operating in Richardson and Southwest Dallas and a mobile clinic based in Mesquite.

The pregnancy center started as a ministry of Prestonwood Baptist Church in 1991 through Jack Graham, senior pastor of the church. It is registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization separate from Prestonwood Baptist Church, according to the church’s website.

Prestonwood Pregnancy Center provides free medical services, such as pregnancy and STD testing and ultrasounds, according to its website. The center’s website includes information about abortions but states that the Prestonwood Pregnancy Center does not perform them.

“We are pro-life but hold that the mother has value as well. We are here to help her navigate her circumstances — to respond with education and care rather than react to her situation,” said Leanne Jamison, executive director of Prestonwood Pregnancy Center.

The new Fort Worth center is planning to be used as a national training facility for other pregnancy centers, Jamieson said.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary will lease one of its buildings for the pregnancy center to operate in, said David Dockery, president of the seminary. Having the center close to the campus allows for seminary students to volunteer there, Dockery said.

“There will be opportunities to offer counseling, pastoral care, evangelism, the kind of opportunities that would come about during the kind of conversations that take place,” Dockery said.

The pregnancy center will be open to the public and clients don’t have to be of any particular faith. Volunteers and staff of the seminary are required to be Christian, Dockery said.

“We’re grateful for other pregnancy centers in the community, including the Fort Worth pregnancy center,” he said. “We look forward to working together with all of these centers towards a shared goal of providing care and promoting a commitment to the sanctity of life.”

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter @marissaygreene.



At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.