The Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena at Texas Christian University will see thousands of Fort Worth ISD seniors graduate in May.

Eleven of 13 high schools’ seniors will receive their diplomas there — all but graduates of Diamond Hill-Jarvis and Dunbar.

Their exclusion led trustees Roxanne Martinez and Quinton “Q” Phillips, who represent the high schools, to vote against moving graduation ceremonies for Fort Worth ISD’s comprehensive high schools to TCU from Dickies Arena. The move was approved in December by a 7-2 vote.

“I know that the community was already upset last year about getting an 8 a.m. graduation,” Martinez said. “The fact that they are not at TCU this year also feels like it continues to be inequitable. That is what I’m hearing.”

The determining factor was enrollment, Associate Superintendent Charles Garcia told the school board. The largest schools were given priority, and principals were involved, he said.

During the 2022-23 school year, Dunbar High School had the smallest 12th grade class, with 134 students, according to the most recent enrollment figures from the Texas Education Agency. However, Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School had 214 students — more than Eastern Hills, Western Hills and Carter-Riverside high schools.

Superintendent Angélica Ramsey pointed out that TCU’s availability was a factor. The university could schedule 11 ceremonies. The district has 13 comprehensive high schools.

“It wasn’t on our side,” Ramsey said.

Graduation ceremonies for Diamond-Hill Jarvis and Dunbar seniors will be held at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in south Fort Worth.

Attributing the decision to enrollment didn’t make sense for Martinez. She also questioned the feedback Garcia received from the interim principal for Diamond-Hill Jarvis High School.

Fort Worth ISD plans to spend $235,804 for graduation at TCU. Ceremonies for the class of 2023 were held at Dickies Arena and cost about $402,000, according to district officials.

Martinez and trustee Tobi Jackson were glad to see the district saving about $166,196.

Although Jackson supported the decision, she wants administrators to find a solution that allows all comprehensive high school students to graduate at the same location in 2025.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.