A small Texas town square is about as far away as you can get from Moscow’s Red Square, but Weatherford is where you’ll find a piece of Soviet history.

The town’s Vintage Car Museum is now home to a 1985 ZiL limousine, one of several used by heads of state for the then-Soviet Union, including Mikhail Gorbachev, the leader of the country from 1985 until the dissolution of the confederation in 1991. Gorbachev is known for working with U.S. President Ronald Reagan to reduce nuclear arms and for introducing economic reforms in the Soviet Union.

The museum’s owner, businessman and car collector Tom Moncrief, purchased the vehicle several months ago. He was excited to see the limo come up for sale, having met Gorbachev in the 1990s.

“When you have a car collection, you want other people to see it, at least I do,” said Moncrief. “You want something that is going to get people’s attention. This was part of a major event in the history of the world really.”

Moncrief had an opportunity to own one of the vehicles several years ago, but had passed on it. This past summer, when he saw this one at an auction, he made what he thought was an opening bid and was surprised when he won.

Moncrief said he paid about $150,000 for the vehicle.

“After Gorbachev died (in 2022), some of those cars were going for $400,000, so I thought I was bidding low,” he said.

The vehicle he purchased was produced for Soviet leaders and is somewhat comparable to a Mercedes limo, Moncrief said. It is hard to miss. It is 21 feet long with a 70-liter V8 engine. It is black with a black interior, leopard-patterned carpet, wood paneling and can seat six in the back. It weighs 7,600 pounds with thick glass and sheet metal. There is a partition wall right behind the front seats that splits the driver’s compartment from that of the passengers in the rear.

“I was told by the guy that maintained it that it was a Soviet tank engine, but it uses gasoline, not diesel,” Moncrief said. “It’s been well maintained.”

Moncrief should know. He has the car licensed in the state of Texas and has driven it around town.

“It drives nice,” he said. “It’s a little like a big Mercedes.”

This limousine used by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is on display in Weatherford. (Fort Worth Report | Matthew Sgroi)

This limousine used by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is on display in Weatherford. (Fort Worth Report | Matthew Sgroi)

This limousine used by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is on display in Weatherford. (Fort Worth Report | Matthew Sgroi)

This limousine used by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is on display in Weatherford. (Fort Worth Report | Matthew Sgroi)

This limousine used by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is on display in Weatherford. (Fort Worth Report | Matthew Sgroi)

This limousine used by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is on display in Weatherford. (Fort Worth Report | Matthew Sgroi)

This limousine used by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is on display in Weatherford. (Fort Worth Report | Matthew Sgroi)

This limousine used by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is on display in Weatherford. (Fort Worth Report | Matthew Sgroi)

This limousine used by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is on display in Weatherford. (Fort Worth Report | Matthew Sgroi)

This limousine used by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is on display in Weatherford. (Fort Worth Report | Matthew Sgroi)

This limousine used by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is on display in Weatherford. (Fort Worth Report | Matthew Sgroi)

He is not sure about the transmission.

“I’ve been told the Russians never really figured out automatic transmissions, so we’re not sure where that was from,” Moncrief said.

There is a telephone in the front that was part of the original equipment, but some equipment has been removed, he said.

The gear shift is in English.

“I’m not sure why that is,” said Moncrief. “I found it interesting.”

As with most official cars, it has flashing head and tail lights, as well as additional headlights on the grill.

The vehicle was manufactured by ZiL which stands for Zavod imeni Likhachova, the name taken from the factory in which these cars were built. Before that, the company was ZiS, the S standing for Stalin.

“That changed at some point, I’m not sure when,” said Moncrief.

In the Soviet Union, there were road lanes dedicated to vehicles carrying top officials, dubbed ZiL lanes. The limousines were flown to international summits for state visits, though it is difficult to determine where this vehicle may have traveled, Moncrief said.

Moncrief met Gorbachev once at an event in Dallas.

“He talked about how he and Reagan began to negotiate an arms treaty,” he said. Gorbachev said the two leaders wrote a contract on what they wanted to accomplish, then revisited the contract each year to see what progress they had made.

“Gorbachev said the U.S. has a tendency to go into meetings and say, ‘We want this’ or ‘We want that.’ He said you need to say, ‘We need to do this. How can we do it?’ That’s how Reagan did it,” Moncrief said.

Moncrief has about 30 cars that he shows off in the museum.

“I hope people come take a look at this one,” he said. “It’s a real slice of history.”

If You Go …

What: Vintage Car Museum

Where: 100 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford

Phone: 817-550-6550

When: The museum is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free, with donations accepted.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.