When asked to describe his work, visual artist Terry Allen says that describing visual art is like French kissing over the telephone.



“It’s kind of absurd because art is about looking at it and experiencing it,” he said. “And so to me it’s always a crapshoot when you start talking about it.”



When pressed further, he says that his current exhibition was inspired by reading the poet Homer’s works “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey.”



“Homer’s Notebook” is on view at Bale Creek Allen Gallery, 120 St. Louis St. in Fort Worth, through Jan. 1.

If you go What: “Homer’s Notebook,” an art exhibition by Terry Allen

When: By appointment through Jan. 1

Where: Bale Creek Allen Gallery

120 St. Louis St., No. 149

Noting Homer’s influence on Western literature, poetry and lyrics, Allen wanted to explore the subject further.



“It came from such a violent aspect in humans, the invention of gods and … the absurdity of it. All of a sudden, I started thinking about Homer Simpson and that whole connection,” he said.

“I like how something so sophisticated and elegant comes up against something so kind of absurd and hilarious, like Homer (Simpson) and a sort of juxtaposition or collision of those two thoughts … that is what this group of drawings is about.”

Pieces from “Homer’s Notebook” by Terry Allen hang inside Bale Creek Allen Gallery. The works will be on view through Jan. 1. (Courtesy photo | Bale Creek Allen)

For Allen, the show is special not only because of the work but also its location.



Bale Creek Allen Gallery is named after and run by his son, who also is an artist.



“He’s done very well as a gallerist,” he said. “And he’s very productive doing his own work. … The community he is in as an artist, he feeds it and it feeds him.”



Likewise, Allen’s son, Bale, is proud of his dad.



All of the pieces in the show have sold, but Bale still encourages everyone to come see the pieces before they leave the gallery.



“It’s a must-see,” he said.

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

