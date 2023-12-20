I recently received a thoughtful message in my inbox from the Fort Worth Report’s health reporter, David Moreno, about how tamales are a staple for his family during the holiday season.

“I wanted to pass along a dish I am very fond of and plays a special part in Mexican culture during the holiday season … tamales! I always remember fondly seeing my mom and aunts get together and spend a day making huge batches,” he wrote to me.

His message reminded me of how influential Mexican culture is in Texas — and how people around this time of the year savor their favorite holiday food or use their favorite gadget.

Indeed, tamales are a dish that his family and many others enjoy — one that has crept into the traditions of many Texas homes.

My first experience of the holiday tamale tradition was when I lived in Houston years ago. After moving back home to North Texas, I realized that I had never paid attention to the tradition before but it is beautiful.

Originating from the rich Mexican heritage, tamales have become a cherished symbol of festivity and togetherness. The process of making tamales is not just a culinary undertaking — it’s a communal effort that transforms the kitchen into a hub of shared stories, laughter and a labor of love.

The tamale-making ritual often begins with the assembly of a dedicated team. Each family member plays a unique role in the intricate process. Masa, a dough made from corn, is carefully spread onto corn husks, providing the canvas for a delightful array of fillings.

The tamales are meticulously folded, tied and arranged in steamer baskets. Then, the aroma fills the kitchen and reminds people of the tantalizing promise of the feast to come.

The act of steaming the tamales becomes a metaphor for the simmering excitement that builds as family and friends gather to participate in this time-honored cultural tradition.

Once the tamales are finally ready, they are unwrapped with eager anticipation, revealing the culmination of hours spent in the kitchen.

The first bite is a sensory journey, a symphony of textures and flavors that evoke memories of holidays past and create new traditions for the future.

Many traditional restaurants and individuals sell tamales every holiday season for a fraction of what you’d expect given the detail and care that goes into preparing these delicious foods.

If you purchase any tamales, thank the person who shared their gifts with you by giving a generous tip. This time-honored tradition deserves all the praise as we near the end of the year and prepare for a new one.

Tamales aren’t the only special part of the holiday season. I asked readers to submit their favorite dishes and gizmos.

“For some reason the specially packaged red and green foil wrapped tiny Reeses’s peanut butter cups are my favorite holiday treat,” Fort Worthian J.K. Robinson told me.

Although it’s the same flavor all year, somehow eating them during the holidays tastes better, Robinson said. Every year he waits for his family to break out those special Reese’s.

Mansfield resident Amber Evans wrote that she has started a tradition of taking a nice vacation every Christmas with her family of four.

“My husband and I want to enjoy our time with the kids while we can. We don’t usually do anything traditional so why would our holidays be any different?” Evans said. “I love that our holiday tradition is reflective of that and has become something my kids look forward to at the end of the year. We get to ‘celebrate’ life and indulge in all the yummy foods without the guilt or cleanup afterward.”

S. Laney wrote about a delicious favorite: three new flavors from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, an Orlando, Florida-based dessert shop chain with locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. The new flavors — which Laney described as “perfect for the holiday season” — are peppermint bark, peppermint sugar cookie and peppermint mocha.

“The best part of December?” Laney said. “Getting into the holiday spirit with a festive sweet treat!”

