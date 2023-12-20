The Christmas and New Year’s holiday will impact Fort Worth’s trash collection schedule and some city services.

Most city services, including City Hall, will be closed Dec. 25. Emergency services such as police and fire will operate as usual.

There will be no solid waste collection services on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Residents’ normal trash day will shift one day later: Monday collections will move to Tuesday and Tuesday collections will shift to Wednesday through the week of Jan. 1. The adjusted schedule will last through Jan. 8 when the typical trash pickup schedule will resume.

Bulk trash collections will resume Dec. 26, and all residents are allowed two extra bags of garbage following the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

The city’s four waste drop-off stations will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, then reopen the day after the holidays.

All Fort Worth library locations are closed Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. Community centers, Haws Athletic Center, FW@6 programs, Log Cabin Village and the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and reopen the following day. The water features at the Water Gardens will be turned off as well.

The city’s animal shelters, North Animal Campus and Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for adoptions and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for intakes Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Both animal shelters will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

You may reach the water department for automated payments, account inquiries and emergencies by calling 817-392-4477.

Trinity Metro will operate on modified schedules on Dec. 24 and 25 and on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. You may see the full list of changes here.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

