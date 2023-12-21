Kelsey and Gary Patterson stood at the doors of Polytechnic United Center with big smiles and open arms. Leon Bridges was just 20 feet behind them, soundchecking before taking the stage.

In late October, in small, bright hallways decorated by the colorful artwork of fourth and fifth graders, stood the winningest coach in Texas Christian University football history and a Grammy-winning musician.

Along with Kelsey, the two celebrated a year of charitable successes throughout Fort Worth. Gary presented nonprofit organizations with their own $333,333 checks; Bridges put on an exclusive, private performance.

All three say Fort Worth is home; they want the city to thrive. Their efforts, epitomized by The Big Good, extend beyond financial contributions, Kelsey said, fostering long-term empowerment and community growth. It isn’t just about checks written — it’s about lives transformed, she said.

“We do more than just the one, big event we host every year in April,” Kelsey said. “We’re in constant communication. … We want to make it obvious we’re here for them.”

On Nov. 9, 2023, at Fort Worth’s Neiman Marcus, The Big Good hosted its annual Winter Fashion event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Tarrant Area Food Bank. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

For now, Gary isn’t coaching and Kelsey, with the help of her husband and Bridges, has taken control of her own offense.

The playbook: The Big Good. The goal: to uplift as many Fort Worthians as possible.

“You never know what the reach is,” Kelsey said. “When you do this, you never know how many people you end up touching.”

‘Came as a surprise’

The Oct. 25 event was one of three The Big Good is involved with throughout the year. All benefit their partner beneficiaries: Tarrant To and Through Partnership, United Community Centers and Upsire.

Usually, funds are raised in April, during The Big Good’s “The Big Night.” Last year, The Big Good raised over $1.5 million during the event.

But – that night in October came as a surprise to The Big Good’s three partner organizations. The Big Good, with help from the Rainwater Foundation, donated $1 million that night.

“Of course it feels good to be celebrated,” Frances Torres, director of programs for United Community Centers, said of that night. “For them to consistently acknowledge the work we’re doing here feels so uplifting.”

Natalie Young-Williams of T3 felt the same when she stood up to accept the $333,333 check. As did Toby Owen of Upsire.

“Thank you, thank you,” Young-Williams repeated to Gary.

All three nonprofit organizations serve to empower, educate and uplift, Kelsey said.

T3 empowers students to obtain a postsecondary credential, like an associate degree or industry-level certification, and thrive in the workforce. Upsire uplifts homeless to hurdle over employment barriers.

And, United Community Centers offers affordable after-school literacy programs for pre-K to eighth grade students.

“When we were thinking about who to support, we thought who’s doing a great job, and who may be a little bit underfunded for doing what they want to do.”

For Kelsey and Gary, who were both immersed in TCU’s cultural environment for close to 24 years, education is a huge focus. That’s the arena of two of the organizations they support, while Upsire is a way to educate homeless people about the workforce, Kelsey said.

She and Gary boast that, in theory, a resident could be served by United Community Centers as a pre-K student, assisted by T3 as a high schooler or college student and be helped by Upsire as an adult.

The Big Good can support someone throughout their whole life, Gary said.

‘A community centered on giving’

With The Big Good, Gary hopes to create a Fort Worth culture centered on giving.

He wants his Fort Worth legacy to not be defined by his wins in Amon G. Carter Stadium or the Rose Bowl, but the wins made daily by Fort Worth residents supported by The Big Good.

“I said during my time at TCU, I’m going to tie the north, south, east and the west of Fort Worth together, to support one another,” Gary said. “Probably, because of our foundation, we’ve been able to get that done.”

Yet, his days in football still linger. The game creeps up on him. The “next man up” mentality is central to Gary’s psyche.

“Someday, we won’t be doing it, but if we influence somebody to be the next person that steps up to make a difference to the eastside or southside of Fort Worth, that’s the most positive thing,” Gary said.

And, he doesn’t credit The Big Good’s successes to his or Bridges’ names. The Big Good supporters see the quality of the organization’s work and want to acknowledge it.

“Everyone, I think, wants to see these organizations win in everything they do,” Patterson said. “If you’re successful and no one else is winning, how successful are you?”

Leaving a legacy back home

In 2019, Bridges won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance. He’s toured all over the world. He’s sold millions of records and plans to release a new one in 2024, he said.

But – as his 2015 album “Coming Home” iterates – he knows where home is.

That night in October, Bridges was standing in familiar territory; as a young kid, he was a student at United Community Centers.

“It’s a surreal moment. I grew up in the community,” Bridges said. “I’m proud to say that The Big Good will be part of my legacy, helping out my community.”

For Kelsey and Gary, the feeling is mutual. The two grew their name in Fort Worth. Now, the two are giving back to the city that shaped them.

One $333,333 check at a time.

“It’s the raindrop effect,” Kelsey said. “You don’t know how many ripples you make.”



