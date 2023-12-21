

Psalm Amani Nicole Gunter knew she wanted to become a Fort Worth Assembly debutante when she was 8 years old. This month, it was at last time for her debut.

Gunter, 19, was presented at The Fort Worth Assembly’s 82nd debutante season during its annual legacy presentation ball on Dec. 16. Now a Howard University freshman, she traveled back to her hometown for the momentous occasion. For the night, she traded her backpack and books for a white floor-length gown, pearls and custom-made leather gloves.

Chords from electric and bass guitars in Gunter’s debut song, “Masterpiece (Mona Lisa)” by R&B and soul artist Jazmine Sullivan, poured out of the speakers of the Hurst Conference Center. The debutante floated across the dance floor while waltzing with her father, Andree L. Gunter.

As she commemorated stepping into adulthood, Gunter continued a generational legacy of Fort Worth Assembly debutantes as the fourth woman in her immediate family to make a debut at the historic organization.

Debutante Psalm Amani Nicole Gunter, daughter of Maiya Hollie, is escorted by her father, Andree L. Gunter, at The Fort Worth Assembly’s Legacy Ball Dec. 16, 2023. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

“I knew about my legacy,” Gunter said. “My Nana, my great-grandmother, was always excited for me to become a debutante. She’s not with us now, but I’d say she’s happy about it.”

The Fort Worth Assembly: ‘Not for ourselves. But for others.’

Founded in 1941, The Fort Worth Assembly describes itself as a prestigious social and cultural organization dedicated to advancing and recognizing African American girls and young women.

“Debutante” is defined as a young woman making her formal entrance into society, according to Britannica. The Fort Worth Assembly debutante is a woman between the ages of 17 and 23 currently enrolled at an accredited college or university who has “exemplified the qualities of commitment to family, school and the community,” according to its website.

Each Fort Worth Assembly season begins with a presentation ball, where debutantes are presented to attendees. The presentation includes a formal bow, recognition of the women’s academic achievements and participation in cotillion dances.

After the presentation ball, the debutantes organize individual parties that friends, family and other debutantes attend. The debutantes also attend a ball organized by The Fort Worth Assembly’s brother organization, The Ambassadors of Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Assembly’s Legacy Ball was held at the Hurst Conference Center on Dec. 16, 2023. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

In addition to the balls and parties, the debutantes attend workshops such as ones on how to navigate the job market or featuring skills that could save their lives, such as how to protect themselves from date rape, said Angela Bell, president of the organization.

“We try to train them and teach them how to make it in this world,” said Bell. “They enter into a wonderful legacy group of women who can help them.”

Four generations of debutantes

The first in Gunter’s immediate family to be a debutante was her great-grandmother, Dr. Armentha Hill, a registered nurse known for paving the way for Black nurses in the metroplex.

Linda Hollie, mother of Maiya Hollie and grandmother of Psalm Amani Nicole Gunter, sits in her assigned member seat during The Fort Worth Assembly’s Legacy Ball on Dec. 16, 2023. Hollie was listening to her daughter, Kenya D. Miller Crawford, emcee the event. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Hill’s daughter, Linda Hill Hollie, was presented as a debutante in 1967 and later became a member of The Fort Worth Assembly. Her daughter, Kenya Crawford, was presented in 1993.

Crawford is the lead vocalist for the band AHYONZ featuring Kenya C. She also served as the co-mistress of ceremonies for December’s presentation ball.

Kenya D. Miller Crawford, the sister of Maiya Hollie and the daughter of Linda Hollie, was the event’s co-mistress of ceremonies. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Crawford’s sister, Maiya Hollie, was presented in 1999 and serves at Texas Wesleyan University as its interim director of communications. She has also been a support staffer for the education committee in Fort Worth’s Task Force on Race and Culture.

Maiya Hollie sits in the designated mothers’ seat at The Fort Worth Assembly’s Legacy Ball on Dec. 16, 2023. Hollie was watching her daughter, Psalm Amani Nicole Gunter, be presented to the assembly. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Being a Fort Worth Assembly debutante played a pivotal role in Maiya Hollie’s adulthood and her family, she said. When she was growing up, she remembers watching her mother put on her floor-length gown and her father a tuxedo before heading to the ball.

“It was the one time of year in the Black community where everyone was just dressed to the nines in their formal gowns,” Hollie said. “I remember my grandparents being excited to invite their friends and family every year and so, when it became my turn, I was definitely excited to continue the tradition.”

Her daughter, Psalm Amani Nicole Gunter, remembers spending time at The Fort Worth Assembly meetings with her grandmother while her mother would go to work, she said.

Gunter was a founding member of The Fort Worth Assembly’s Les Petits Cygnes, or Little Swans, program. Through Little Swans, girls between the ages of 6 and 17 learn social and etiquette skills. During the presentation balls, the Little Swans wear fluffy white dresses and do a performance.

A pillar in the Fort Worth Black community

Family legacies are common in The Fort Worth Assembly, Bell said.

The Little Swans program opens to new members in January and is just one way someone can inquire about starting the tradition. Another way is by attending the organization’s annual mixers in February.

The Fort Worth Assembly’s “Little Swans” put on a performance for the Legacy Ball’s attendees. Psalm Amani Nicole Gunter was a founding member of the Little Swans. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

“The Fort Worth Assembly is imperative to our community,” Hollie said. “There’s so many things that happen throughout the years in the Black community. We have a lot to celebrate but don’t often get a chance to get together and really make a concerted effort about it, and really have an elevated experience, and that’s what I believe the ladies, the women of The Fort Worth Assembly, bring to the city of Fort Worth.”

Continuing the legacy

It seems as if it was just yesterday that Gunter was a Little Swan, dancing in her fluffy white dress in the ballroom, Maiya Hollie said. Now that Gunter has had her presentation ball, she’s looking forward to hosting her private party, as well as keeping the legacy going.

“I just always saw the debutantes and I was like, ‘I’m going to do that one day’ — and now my time is here,” Gunter said. “I’m so very excited and happy to be continuing the legacy and can’t wait to do it for my own children someday, too.”

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter @marissaygreene.

Editor’s note: Maiya Hollie is a founding member of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.