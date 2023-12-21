Editor’s note: During the holiday season, the Fort Worth Report is looking back at the stories you told us you appreciated the most in 2023.

When it comes to providing adequate water resources to Tarrant County cities, Darrel Andrews and his colleagues at the Tarrant Regional Water District think ahead — far, far ahead.

“Because our population is growing so quickly, we’re continually looking 10 or 50 or 100 years out for water supply,” Andrews, the water district’s environmental director, said. “The permitting process for those water supplies can be decadal. It’s not five years and you get a permit.”

The long timelines have water district officials thinking about how to better utilize their existing reservoirs. Thanks to a state permit issued in late 2022, the water district has permission to divert and sell flood water from Eagle Mountain Lake and Lake Benbrook to cities like Fort Worth, Azle and Crowley, among other customers.

Since the permit was announced earlier this year, the water district has taken advantage of the extra water for the first time, Andrews said. TRWD will have more data on how much flood water was sold by March, he added.

“It’s a new water source without having to build any kind of storage associated with it. The water really already exists,” Andrews said. “It was a quicker project, and we didn’t have to build anything.”

Before the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality gave the go-ahead, the water district could only draw water from the reservoirs themselves. Once those lakes were full, any excess water — what TRWD calls “exflow” — would spill over dams and flow downstream into other reservoirs, including Lake Livingston north of Houston.

“We just didn’t have the ability to pull water from the river or from one of our reservoirs because of the wording in the original water rights,” Andrews said.

Now, the water district can take excess water from Eagle Mountain and Benbrook — but only when Lake Livingston is full. The stipulation is meant to protect water quality and ecosystems in the Galveston Bay, which is where the Trinity River flows to in the lower basin on the Texas coast.

Water district staff are preparing to submit another permit application to take flood water from the wetlands facilities at TRWD’s East Texas reservoirs, Cedar Creek and Richland Chambers. The pair of reservoirs account for more than 70% of water supply for water district customers, Andrews added.

At a wetlands facility, river water containing wastewater effluent — sewage that has been treated at a wastewater treatment plant — is run through plants and vegetation that clean the water, removing sediment and nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. The product is high-quality water that can be pumped back into reservoirs, according to previous Fort Worth Report coverage.

Once the new permit is approved, TRWD will immediately have the chance to draw excess water from the Richland Chambers wetlands, which opened in 2013.

But the water district will have to wait at Cedar Creek. The wetlands facility won’t be ready until the late 2020s at the earliest, Andrews said.

“It’s going to take six to eight years to get that project constructed,” he said. “But this permit will give us the right, once the project’s in place, to capture that extra water.”

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

