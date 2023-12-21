

Christmas came early for Caitlin Williams and her family.

As a beneficiary of Angel Tree, a program from The Salvation Army, Williams received Christmas gifts for her two sons. This holiday season marks the second year the Fort Worth resident has been a recipient.

On Dec. 19, she traveled to The Salvation Army Christmas and Disaster Center in Fort Worth to pick up the gifts.

“I have a job, but it wasn’t enough to provide a good Christmas that would make them happy,” Williams said. “It would have just broken my heart if I wasn’t able to give my kids anything for Christmas. So the Angel Tree helps with that day.”

Salvation Army Officer Maj. Martha Higdon (left) hugs Williams before heading to the organization’s Christmas and Disaster Center located at 229 E. Felix St. (Courtesy photo | Parker Vandergriff)

Born and raised in Tarrant County, Williams currently lives in Salvation Army’s J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Services Center, a resource facility and shelter located at 1855 E. Lancaster Ave. She received shelter from the organization after battling with addiction for six years of her life, she said.

Williams participated in Salvation Army’s First Choice program, a licensed voluntary long-term residential treatment program uniquely designed for chemically dependent women and their children, according to its website.

Through First Choice, Williams received services like group therapy, substance abuse counseling and parental training.

She heard about the Angel Tree program from her counselor in September 2022. After applying and being approved, she received Christmas gifts for her 10-year-old and 3-year-old sons.

On Christmas Day in 2022, her sons were given items including long-sleeved shirts, jackets and shoes. They also received a Marvel Avenger-themed scooter and Legos.

Caitlin Williams visited The Salvation Army warehouse on Dec. 19, 2023, to pick up gifts for her two sons. She signs paperwork for the gifts she received through the Angel Tree program. (Courtesy photo | Parker Vandergriff)

“To see the look on my kid’s faces, especially my oldest one. His jaw dropped,” Williams said.

Angel Tree: How it works The Salvation Army describes itself as an international movement and evangelical part of the universal Christian Church, according to its mission statement. Its Angel Tree program has been running for over 44 years and provides Christmas gifts to children with families who may not be able to afford presents otherwise. The program serves children from birth to 14 years old, adults with special needs and senior citizens, said Maj. Dawn McFarland, North Texas area commander for Salvation Army. Salvation Army receives potential applicants through school counselors who know of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches, caseworkers and families who apply online, McFarland said. Once someone applies, The Salvation Army will check the applicant’s financial status and schedule a phone or in-person interview with the family. When approved, an Angel card is made for the child and placed on Christmas trees in businesses across North Texas. People can support the program by taking an Angel Tree card and purchasing the items listed to donate back to The Salvation Army. “A cushion of income to have a Christmas gift is being eaten by basic necessities such as housing, utilities, food, gas,” McFarland said. “The beauty of the Angel Tree program is it blesses both the giver and the receiver.”

The Salvation Army provided transportation for Williams to pick up her kids’ Christmas gifts at the warehouse on the afternoon of Dec. 19. Once she got there, she entered a room filled with donations ranging from diapers, books, clothes and toys.

Salvation Army volunteers and staff provide Williams with two bags filled with presents to take back to her children. They review each of the gifts with her before she heads back to the shelter. (Courtesy photo | Parker Vandergriff)

This holiday season, her sons will receive gifts such as winter clothes and Roblox-themed toys. Now all that is left to do is wrap them for Christmas Day.

The Salvation Army provided Williams transportation to and from the warehouse to pick up the Angel Tree presents. After accepting the gifts, she headed back to the shelter to prepare them for the holidays. (Courtesy photo | Parker Vandergriff)

“It’s a blessing because, without it, I would still be right where I was a year and a half ago on the streets,” Williams said. “So I have a lot to be grateful for. The Salvation Army has helped me, humbled me, and it’s helped me realize that.”

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter @marissaygreene.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

