As 2023 nears the end, Tarrant County is gearing up to ring in the new year.

Festivities will already be in full swing when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with these events around Tarrant County:

Running Werks New Year’s Eve Half-Marathon & 5K

Fort Worth residents can kick off the new year with a half-marathon, mile run or 5K run. All preregistered participants will receive a custom New Year’s Eve medal, and any remaining medals will be given out to other participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where: Woodshed Smokehouse, 3201 Riverfront Drive

When: Half-marathon at 7:30 a.m.; mile run at 7:45 a.m.; and 5K at 8 a.m. Dec. 31

Cost: Varies by registration date. Register here.

Noon Year’s Eve

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will host a family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration in broad daylight. There will be themed crafts and activities for families to kick off the new year together. The museum will remain open until 5 p.m. for attendees to continue their fun after the event is over.

Where: Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, 1600 Gendy St.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 31

Cost: Includes admission to the museum.

Noon Year’s Eve at Haltom City Public Library

Haltom City Public Library will also have an early New Year’s Eve celebration for families with young children. Attendees will count down to noon, watch a balloon drop to welcome the new year, and enjoy snacks and activities.

Where: Haltom City Public Library, 4809 Haltom Road

When: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30

Cost: All attendees must register here. Tickets will be available Dec. 18.

Sundance Square New Year’s Eve celebration

Sundance Square is hosting Cowtown Countdown to 2024 in downtown Fort Worth. The event will feature live music, cashless food trucks and beverage bars and street performers. The midnight countdown to 2024 will feature a fireworks show. More than 15,000 people attended last year’s event.

Where: Sundance Square, 420 Main St.

When: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31

Parking: Sundance Square Garage No. 3, 345 W. Third St., has free parking until 3 a.m. Jan. 1. More free and paid options here.

New Year’s Eve Party Featuring Drake Milligan

Billy Bob’s Texas will welcome country singer Drake Milligan to the main stage on New Year’s Eve. The performance will follow another show taking place on the Honky Tonk Stage earlier the same night. The artist has not yet been announced.

Where: Billy Bob’s Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza

When: Doors open at 6 p.m.; concert at 10 p.m. Dec. 31

Cost: $25-$65

New Year’s Eve Party at Hearsay

Classic rock tribute band Deep Cover will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a live performance at Hearsay Lounge & Restaurant. The Arlington-based band performs a wide range of genres including rock, pop, blues, R&B, soul and funk.

Where: Hearsay Lounge & Restaurant, 1711 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 31

Cost: Free

New Year’s Eve at Curfew

Curfew Bar encourages attendees to “dance into 2024” at its New Year’s Eve Party. The 21-and-up event will have a live DJ, special guests, and a complimentary champagne toast will be provided to all attendees. Tickets are not required for entry, but only guests with tickets will be able to enter once the venue reaches maximum capacity.

Where: Curfew Bar, 350 W. Fifth St.

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 31

Cost: Varies. Buy tickets here.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Coupe

The midnight toast is on The Coupe for New Year’s Eve. The sparkling wine lounge will provide a complimentary drink to guests who RSVP, and host an evening of live music, drink specials and giveaways.

Where: The Coupe, 314 S. Main St.

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 31

Cost: Free. RSVP here.

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at sara.honda@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.