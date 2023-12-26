Editor’s note: During the holiday season, the Fort Worth Report is looking back at the stories you told us you appreciated the most in 2023.

Beard’s Towing was barred from the city of Fort Worth’s list of approved towing providers in February 2023.

City officials accused the Fort Worth-based company of charging towing fees in excess of the authorized amount, failing to provide required information and verbally abusing city employees.

The business was previously the subject of dual state and local investigations into alleged fraudulent activity by one of Beard’s Towing employees.

Now, 22 towing operators remain on the city’s list of approved companies authorized to complete police-initiated tows. Meanwhile, the city of Arlington entered into a $150,000 three-year contract with Beard’s Towing.

The company settled with the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation in January after the state agency accused the company of failing to operate with honesty, trustworthiness and integrity. As a result of the settlement, the company dropped its pursuit of attorney’s fees, and the state case against the company was closed.

Getting towed is never a pleasant experience, especially if it follows an interaction with a police officer. If you feel that you were wrongfully towed, or treated unfairly afterward, here are a couple of ways you can respond.

A police-initiated tow results when a Fort Worth Police officer calls in an abandoned, disabled, junked or wrecked vehicle to have it taken from a public roadway to a storage facility other than the Fort Worth Police Auto Pound.

Fort Worth uses AutoReturn, a national company based in San Francisco, to manage the city’s list of 22 towing companies approved as subcontractors. AutoReturn uses software to dispatch companies to complete police tows and collects and displays location data so residents can easily find their vehicles.

If your car is towed following an accident or parking violation, you can search for it on the company’s website using your vehicle identification number, license plate number or towing information.

AutoReturn’s website allows residents to provide feedback and submit claims for damage related to a police-initiated tow. Those complaints contractually must be shared with the city of Fort Worth.

AutoReturn’s contract lists 20 reasons a towing operator may be disciplined by the city of Fort Worth, including charging a fee not authorized by the city, being verbally or physically offensive, abusive, disrespectful or discourteous to any customer, motorist, city employee or any other person. Here’s a link to the full list.

If the city receives a complaint about a towing provider, there is a six-step path before possible permanent suspension:

Clarifying basic details of the complaint in case it is not valid. Coaching/mentoring/training Documented warning Temporary suspension between one day to 30 days from the city’s lists of approved providers for police-purpose tows, police-initiated tows or both. Temporary suspension from the city’s lists of approved providers for police-purpose tows, police-initiated tows or both for 31 days up to 90 days. Permanent suspension from the city’s lists of approved providers for police-purpose tows, police-initiated tows or both.

There are also legal remedies available when cars are wrongfully towed. Residents can submit complaints to the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation in four different ways:

Mail your complaint to Enforcement Division, P.O. Box 12157, Austin, TX 78711

Call 800-803-9202

Email intake@tdlr.texas.gov

Submit a complaint through the agency’s website

Residents are also entitled to a hearing before a justice of the peace in the county where the tow occurred to rule if the vehicle was rightfully towed and any possible overcharging of towing fees.

The vehicle owner must deliver a written request for a hearing to a justice of the peace court within 14 days of a vehicle’s removal. See Tarrant County’s justice of the peace courts here. If no notice of the tow is given, the 14-day deadline doesn’t apply.

What do you need to include in your request? 1. The name, address and telephone number of the owner or operator of the vehicle.

2. The location from which the vehicle was removed.

3. The date when the vehicle was removed.

4. The name, address and telephone number of the person or law enforcement agency who authorized the removal.

5. The name, address and telephone number of the vehicle storage facility where the vehicle was placed.

6. The name, address and telephone number of the towing company that removed the vehicle.

7. A copy of any receipt or notification that the owner or operator received from the towing company or vehicle storage facility.

8. If a vehicle was removed from a parking facility, photographs showing the location and text of any signs posted at the facility restricting parking of vehicles or a statement that no signs restricting parking were posted at the parking facility.

The court may charge a $41 filing fee for a hearing and can award attorneys fees and the reasonable cost for printing photos and documents, plus the possible reversal of towing fees.

Have you successfully or unsuccessfully filed a complaint about a wrongful tow? Please email rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org with any information about your experience.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

