A funny thing happened when Christopher Curcuruto, director of opera at the University of Texas at Arlington, reached out to Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy. He asked if 15 students from the school might be interested in joining his college students onstage, and got an enthusiastic yes — but 15 was mistaken for 50.



“I turned up to my first rehearsal with the Fine Arts Academy to learn that there were 50 kids that were available to perform with us,” he said. “They offered to cut the numbers down. I said, ‘But they’ve already got the music. Let’s put them onstage.’”



The electric energy of the students turned out to be a perfect fit for each of the two operas UTA was staging, he said. Instead of having 15 kids onstage for each show, he ended up with 50 for “The Boy Who Grew Too Fast” and 20 for “Chip and His Dog.”

The double billing was Curcuruto’s first full-scale production since joining UTA over the summer and the school’s first since before the onset of the pandemic.



Curcuruto said bringing back the full operas, where students get to tell one story from start to finish, rather than choosing specific excerpts, is important for undergraduates.



“You’ve probably heard it referred to before as like the Olympic level of singing. It really takes athletes to be able to perform it,” he said. “And that’s quite challenging when you’ve got singers who are quite young. … The muscles are still gaining that strength and stamina to be able to sustain both the length and the volume of singing that’s required for a full-scale opera.”



Dylan Kinney, a freshman music education major at UTA, had never performed in an opera before, but she landed the lead role of Chip in “Chip and His Dog.”



“Professor Curcuruto came in this semester and said, ‘We’re going to put on a show. I don’t know how, I don’t know in what capacity, but we’re going to put on a show.’ And he said, ‘Trust me,’” she said. “I think that’s what gave us a lot of success, was we said, ‘OK, we’re going to trust you with this process. And we just jumped both feet into the pool and we went along for the ride.’”

For the music education major, the chance to work with middle and high school students from Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy was a plus.



“(The) students were so much fun. I got to go to the middle school to help with rehearsals, so we got to see their personalities more there,” Kinney said. “We had a lot of great feedback from them and the teacher as well. … (They) got experience in performing in an ensemble role, but also got to perform on a college stage and got to feel like a grown up.”



The Grand Prairie students have already asked if they can do it again, she continued.



“When you get stuff like that, especially from the age group that you want to teach moving forward, it’s really special because then you learn what makes them tick and what makes them grow and what they want to do.”



She hopes that productions like this will help expose more people to the medium.

Students from the University of Texas at Arlington and Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy pose following a rehearsal for their production of “Chip and His Dog” and “The Boy Who Grew Too Fast.” (Courtesy photo | Alexis Galindo)

“I know if I would have been exposed to it, I would have jumped headfirst and loved it as much as I do right now. I hope to do a lot more operas,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun to do collaborations with the theater department and with the middle school and high schoolers. You feel like you’re building a community and not just a program.”



Faith Rivera, a sixth grade choir student, said that before this collaboration, her only exposure to opera had been “The Phantom of the Opera.”



“I don’t know if it’s something I’m going to do in the future, but it’s something that was actually really cool,” she said. “I like the style. It’s fun.”

Her choir teacher, UTA alumna Alexis Galindo, was also excited about the collaboration for her students. When the high school choir director shared the idea, she didn’t hesitate.



“The kids had such an amazing experience with it. And it’s not often where young people get to experience opera,” she said. “But doing these Menotti operas, they’re made for young groups and young artists. I love that (Curcuruto) kept that in mind.”

As Curcuruto tries to build the program back up after its pandemic lull, he aims to keep these collaborations going.



“It really serves all of the students involved,” he said.

