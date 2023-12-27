Editor’s note: During the holiday season, the Fort Worth Report is looking back at the stories you told us you appreciated the most in 2023.

Tarrant County experienced a COVID-19 spike in the middle of August when 1,152 new cases were reported. This was nearly double the 605 cases reported in July.

Dr. Carol Nwelue, an internal medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White Health in Fort Worth, said heading into the fall, COVID-19 cases were expected to increase — and they did.

“There have been times within the last couple of months, where we’ve seen pretty big increases on the outpatient side, which tells us that the virus is still around,” she said.

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the fall: End of September: 1,100

End of October: 997

End of November: 880 (Source | Tarrant County Public Health)

COVID-19 cases continue to be of concern during the holiday season.

As of Dec. 16, 943 new cases have been reported in Tarrant County. Nwelue noted that the data on the number of new infections could be unreliable, given that some cases aren’t reported to public health officials.

Documented cases of the virus in Tarrant County have not been as prominent as in the news in previous years. The region saw 2,406 reported cases by this time in 2022 and 3,289 new cases by the end of December 2021.

The virus also isn’t making a large amount of people sick enough to be hospitalized, said Nwelue.

“Cases have mellowed out, at least in the hospitals,” she said. “We’re definitely seeing more mild cases than when the pandemic started.”

As of Dec. 16, only 2.37% of emergency department visits have been associated with COVID-19, according to Tarrant County Public Health. Experts are linking these COVID-19 cases to the most prominent variants in the region, EG.5, HV.1 and JN.1.

What we know about the variants

Like many other viruses, coronavirus has evolved and formed new variants, including Omicron, HV.1 and now JN.1.

In August, EG.5 was the most prominent strain in the U.S. with 17.3% of cases, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In October and November, HV.1 became the dominant variant and accounted for one-third of cases nationwide with nearly 30% of new COVID-19 infections.

As of December, the coronavirus subvariant JN.1 is causing about 20% of new COVID-19 infections in this country and is the fastest-growing strain of the virus, according to CNN. However, it is most dominant in the Northeast, where it is estimated to cause about a third of new infections.

The majority of cases in Texas continue to be linked to HV.1, said Nwelue.

Like other variants, symptoms remain the same for HV.1: changes in taste and smell, dry cough, fatigue, fever, runny nose and sore throat.

What you can do

Heading into the new year, those who are immunocompromised or have a weakened immune system are recommended to receive a booster vaccine now. Even though no vaccine currently targets HV.1, the updated COVID-19 vaccine made available in September still offers protection against new variants.

Tarrant County Public Health recommends anyone ages 6 months and older receive the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are in urgent need of a booster, click here to see where you can receive a free vaccine in Tarrant County.

Nwelue encourages residents to practice good hygiene by covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue; avoiding close contact with those who are sick; avoiding contact with your eyes, nose and mouth; and to get plenty of rest.

