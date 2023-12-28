Editor’s note: During the holiday season, the Fort Worth Report is looking back at the stories you told us you appreciated the most in 2023.

Heading into the 2023-24 school year, Fort Worth-area school district leaders were optimistic that the Texas Legislature would provide a boost in public education funding.

One 140-day regular session and four special sessions later, school districts did not see any extra money. Now, school system leaders are taking deeper looks at their budgets to balance them for the 2024-25 academic year.

Gov. Greg Abbott tied additional public education funding to the passage of a voucher program during two special sessions of the Legislature. A bill that proposed both did not become law after 21 House Republicans, including Rep. Charlie Geren of Fort Worth, joined Democrats to remove its voucher provisions.

Keller ISD in north Fort Worth is telling its community about an anticipated $27 million budget deficit it could face next school year. Interim Superintendent John Allison discussed the deficit during a community forum in late November.

Lawmakers could ease the budget crunch many school districts across the state may face if more state funding was tabbed to public education, Allison said.

“The part for me that is the worst in this whole conversation is you’ve got an insufficient funding formula. You’re not addressing it. Plus, four special sessions, plus the regular session. And we still have nothing coming for public education. On top of this, you’re sitting on top of $50 billion in surplus,” Allison said at the forum.

Growing districts, such as the Northwest and Eagle-Mountain-Saginaw school districts, are staying ahead of budget pressures, Allison said.

Allison attributed five external reasons for Keller ISD’s likely budget shortfall:

Inflation

State funding

The state’s recapture law, which takes excess funding from property-rich districts and redistributes it to property-poor districts

Underfunded mandates from the state

Flattening enrollment and attendance

Allison expects to lose a couple hundred students every year until enrollment flattens.

State funding is based on attendance. Fewer students means fewer state dollars. Districts receive an annual basic allotment of about $6,160 from the state per student.

Neighboring Fort Worth ISD is dealing with the budget pressures of a declining enrollment, too. The district’s current budget has a $45 million deficit. Fort Worth ISD has lost around 1 in 5 students since 2016. The district has lost $123 million in state revenue since 2019.

Now, Fort Worth ISD officials are considering closing schools to shrink the district’s footprint and to deal with a difficult budget situation.

Keller ISD is considering more budget cuts after shaving nearly $17.7 million from its 2023-24 budget. The district plans to start looking at cutting central administration before considering other measures such as increasing class sizes.

“We do a lot in Keller for kids, and it’s because of your community support and it’s what we all like to do,” Allison said. “We’re going to begin at how that’s going to change but that we don’t shortchange the fundamental reason kids are here — and that’s educating them.”

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

