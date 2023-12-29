For the past six years, the Fire Station Community Center has been a home away from home for Dena Silva’s children. Her eldest has attended the center’s after-school program since they were old enough to enroll, and her kids spend summer days there when the school year ends.

The staff are warm and understanding, she said, even when kids get into disagreements with one another.

“They care a lot about my children, all the children that come here,” she said.

Silva was one of dozens of Fairmount-area residents who shuffled into the community center’s gymnasium the night of Dec. 4 to share what makes the center special to her — and how it could be improved.

After Fort Worth voters approved Proposition B as part of a larger bond package in 2022, the city earmarked approximately $124 million for park and recreation projects. Among those projects is the renovation of the Fire Station Community Center, which has an estimated cost of $11.57 million.

The first step, gathering resident feedback, is wrapping up. The meeting Silva attended was one mechanism the city used to hear from neighbors; it also hosted an ArtsGoggle booth in October and published online surveys.

Jim Tharp, principal at OWT Architects, will consider that feedback in his renovation designs.

“We’re at the very beginning of about a two-year process,” Tharp told those gathered at the Dec. 4 meeting.

Making connections

Three city amenities operate within a single block in the Fairmount neighborhood.

Fire Station Park is settled at the corner of Lipscomb Street and West Allen Avenue. To the south is the Fire Station Community Center, which welcomes children from its post at the corner of Lipscomb and Maddox Avenue. And to the east, the newly opened Dickies Skate Plaza completes the triad.

A skater uses the pump track on May 8 at Dickies Skate Plaza at Fire Station Park, 1616 Hemphill St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Right now, the trio of facilities isn’t connected. One of Tharp’s key goals for the renovation project is to change that.

“That’s sort of our biggest challenge with this project, along with functions and spaces and programming, is how do we bridge these two parks and address the parks through and around the center itself,” he said.

Making that connection will probably require knocking down part of the current community center. That portion, which makes up the majority of the current square footage, was an addition to the original fire station for which the center is named. The structure’s current orientation doesn’t allow for a smooth arc between the building and the parks, Tharp said.

Knocking it down would allow the architectural team to design the larger, renovated building as an arcing connector between the two parks. The original portion of the fire station would remain intact.

“I grew up as a kid using my community center and my park and we were just in and out, but it didn’t feel connected,” Helen Florez, park planner for the city, told residents. “So that is our goal … We want this to be a center and we want the community center to be the hub of that.”

Building to grow alongside community

As part of a community engagement exercise, city staff created posters covered with pictures of possible activity room uses. They then handed residents stickers to stick onto the activities they’d like to see in the renovated center. Among the popular options — a teen room.

Right now, the community center offers after-school programs for children between the ages of 5 and 14. But when the kids enter their teens, the number of things designed for them in the community center drops.

Parents would like to see that change. While Silva’s eldest isn’t yet a teenager, it’s on the horizon, and something she’s thinking about as the renovations move forward.

“It used to be that people moved away from Fairmount when they had teenagers, because (the sizes of) our houses are hard to support growing families, and teenagers would want more space and room,” she said. “But with the housing market the way it is, I’m not moving. We need the community center to respond to our new needs.”

Residents place stickers on rooms they’d like to see in the renovated Fire Station Community Center. (Emily Wolf | Fort Worth Report)

Other facility suggestions for all ages include a game room, gymnastics area, library and climbing wall. Deciding on what to include will be part of the design team’s job in the new year.

Tharp pointed to the importance of having a community center that attracts different ages, a trend that’s gaining popularity nationally. Tharp told meeting attendees that the city has also noted an increased need for senior activities in the area, and the key will be bringing both age groups together in a single space.

Florez added that just because something is initially designed for a certain age group, doesn’t mean it will actually be used that way.

“A thing we see in design, all the time, (is) you can design a room and say this is going to be the rec room, and it may evolve into what the users need it to be,” she told residents. “So we may design a space that we imagine it’s going to be one thing, and then the kids are gonna go, ‘We like to do this here.’ And that’s going to dictate what that eventually becomes.”

Concerns about parking, safety

Patrick MacMartin and his wife live a minute’s walk away from the Fire Station Community Center. They count the center and its two accompanying parks among several easily accessible amenities in their Fairmount neighborhood.

But for the couple, that location isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be. A year ago, his wife’s car was totaled by a speeding driver. Crashes like that aren’t uncommon, he said.

“If you go out and make a left, you’ll notice two telephone poles right in front of our house,” he said. “The previous owners, they had a truck parked on that side of the street, and somebody hit it so hard, it popped the truck onto the curb and took out the telephone pole.”

While he’s not opposed to the expansion, MacMartin worries that moving forward without putting more safety measures in place, such as speed bumps, will only worsen the situation.

His neighbors, Anthony and Rose Eichler, agree. There’s a parking problem in the area already, Anthony said, resulting in people frequently parking in front of his and MacMartin’s houses.

“They’ve blocked both sides of the road, and you only have one lane then with cars on both sides,” he said. “So kids are running out past the car to get to the other side of the road to the parents … and there’s a lot of people that drive like a-holes on the street.”

Anthony brought up his concerns at the Dec. 4 meeting, and suggested adding speed bumps or other things to slow down the flow of traffic. Other attendees suggested adding angled parking spots for the community center. City staff indicated that they would take those concerns into consideration as the process moves forward.

“If they’re taking the opportunity to make changes here, they should also consider (traffic problems) at the same time,” Rose said. “I think it’s important. If you’re bringing in more children, bringing in more visitors.”

Silva said she understands concerns over parking, but hopes that the community center renovation will actually lessen the traffic in the area. If the new center caters to teens and adults that have been dropping off children and then driving away for other activities, she said, perhaps they won’t need to bring cars in the first place and can instead take advantage of the facility themselves.

“I think overall, Fairmount is a walkable, bicycle friendly neighborhood,” she said. “I hope honestly, with even more people coming to the community center, we’ll drive here less, because it’s accessible.”

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.