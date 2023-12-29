Editor’s note: During the holiday season, the Fort Worth Report is looking back at the stories you told us you appreciated the most in 2023.

You might still be able to hear a mooing cow grazing in the distance while driving along the rolling hills of Veale Ranch, 11 miles outside of Fort Worth. At least, for now.



The City of Fort Worth and developer PMB Capital Investments consider the swath of land a gold mine for residential and commercial development.

The Fort Worth Report previously reported how PMB Capital Investments developed a 492-acre master-planned community known as Ventana adjacent to the vacant property. Taylor Baird, a partner at PMB, described the opportunity he saw in the ranch.

“Very rarely do you have this much land that is so close to a city center,” Baird told the Report in May. “And that has been a key selling point to the users that are coming in. The other thing is just how fast and big this place is and how much growth you can really accommodate here.”

The city of Fort Worth views areas such as Walsh and Veale Ranch as locations to attract the next big manufacturing mega-site, and is investing $88 million to make them “shovel ready.”

The loss of a huge economic development deal with electric carmaker Rivian in 2021 made the city focus more on infrastructure and land ready for manufacturers to start construction.



Rivian eyed an area around Walsh Ranch for a new plant, but ultimately the company landed in Georgia, where it has faced stiff opposition from residents.

“Part of (Rivian’s) big concern (was) were we going to be able to supply the necessary water utilities needed for the project?” Fort Worth economic development director Robert Sturns previously told the Report.

Between the city, county and Texas Department of Transportation, the investment toward infrastructure will be $162 million over the next three years. The goal is to add water and sewer lines by early 2024 while TxDOT works with the county to complete interchanges and roads that allow people to access the sites by 2025 or 2026.



PMB entered into an agreement with the city in March to develop the 5,200 acres in the area, which includes Veale Ranch, Reunion, Rockbrook and Ventana South.



After reporting of the story in May, the Fort Worth city council formally approved the formation of a Public Improvement District and a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to aid building the infrastructure. The cost for improvements amount to about $3 billion.

Ty Thompson, development services manager at the city, said Veale Ranch is moving forward and said there’s several “interested parties” looking at large parcels to develop in the area, but declined to name them yet.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the city,” Thompson said.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter at @sbodine120.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

