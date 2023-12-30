Editor’s note: During the holiday season, the Fort Worth Report is looking back at the stories you told us you appreciated the most in 2023.

It was a Sunday in October when Fort Worth resident Jessica Gregorio and her mother went to their local Torchy’s Tacos, a restaurant they visit often.

But things went differently this time. After Gregorio placed an order, she saw people wearing clothing with Nazi insignia walking around. She thought they were wearing Halloween costumes.

As Gregorio, who is Jewish, continued to observe, she realized that the group members were serious about their choice of clothing.

So, she began recording the group. Gregorio’s video has garnered over half a million views on TikTok, and it was reposted on other social media platforms by other people. The video sparked conversations about the First Amendment, and Gregorio received attention from local news outlets. The video attracted both supportive and hateful comments on social media.

Her only wish if she could have done something differently? To press record earlier.

“It’s not just because I’m Jewish,” she said. “I have friends that are all different races and religions, and I just couldn’t let it slide that these people were so comfortable out in public displaying symbols of hate.”

Both state Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker publicly addressed the incident a few days later.

Torchy’s Tacos published a statement, stating that the restaurant doesn’t stand for hate or support the group or any hate group.

“Our number one priority will always be the safety of our guests and employees,” said Morgan Hendrix, who leads brand marketing and partnerships at Torchy’s Tacos, in an email to the Fort Worth Report. “Our internal processes and training are always being reviewed to ensure that priority is met every day.”

When the Report asked readers in October how they would respond to the incident, the majority voted that they would do nothing because the group wearing Nazi insignia was exercising free speech.

But for Gregorio, freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom of consequences.

“I want them to know, ‘You’re not going to enjoy a meal in peace when I can’t enjoy my meal in peace because of what you’re wearing,’” she said.

In late October, the Texas Observer published an article revealing the identities of some of the members in the group that Gregorio filmed. The reporting found the men posting about acquiring Nazi items and valorizing the ideology.

Gregorio said people at work contacted her about the incident after she posted the video, but she hasn’t been approached by strangers or received any threats yet. Although there are hate comments on her post, the majority of remarks are actually positive, she said.

In retrospect, she is not afraid about filming and confronting the group, Gregorio said. The worst thing that could happen would be the group inflicting violence on her, but that would only further prove her point.

“I was willing to take the risk,” she said.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

