Editor’s note: This is the first story in a five-part series examining how Fort Worth’s surrounding communities are tackling the region’s economic boom. Be sure to follow along.

Fort Worth is making a name for itself on the national stage as the fastest-growing city in the country.

As the city races closer to 1 million residents, various news publications are making it clear: Cowtown is the new Texas boomtown.

While Fort Worth welcomed almost 20,000 people in 2022, some of its smaller neighbors also are playing a significant role in fueling that rapid regional growth. A combination of attractive land prime for development and a growing number of company relocations is leading to more rooftops — and changing the area’s landscape.

Cities like Haslet, Argyle and even Northlake are seeing their populations increase exponentially. Haslet saw a 31% increase while Argyle and Northlake each saw increases of about 20%.

Places that began as bedroom communities are taking on the traits of boomtowns. While some are embracing the growth and welcoming the new opportunities attached to it, others are faced with the challenge of accommodating the rapid growth while protecting the small-town feel that attracted many of the longtime residents.

These formerly rural towns are now at a crossroads. City leaders and residents are grappling with the influx of new homes and the infrastructure needed to preserve quality of life.

The Fort Worth Report went to four communities to explore the trends and consequences of exponential growth in a five-part series.

Boomtown v. bedroom community

The term “boomtown” evokes towns like Midland and Odessa, which saw drastic increases in population when oil was found and economic opportunities opened up. But boomtown can also suggest a quick growth — accompanied by business in support of that economy — followed shortly after by a bust, said Lloyd Potter, Texas state demographer and a faculty member at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“I tend to think about a boomtown like almost a monolithic type of economic development as opposed to diverse. It’s at risk of rapid increase and rapid downturn,” said Potter, who is also director of the Texas Demographic Center.

In comparison, a bedroom community can be described as a town where most residents leave its boundaries during the day for work or other activities. Most return there at the end of the day.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is a new kind of boomtown. Rather than being fueled by an oil rush like Midland and Odessa, Fort Worth’s growth is economically diverse, Potter said, which ensures its long-term success.

“When you have diversity in the economy, meaning a number of different industries and sectors represented — and they may be related to each other and they may not — if one of those fails or there’s some sort of crisis, one of them is not going to bring the whole thing down. The whole economy’s not going to take a dive,” Potter said.

In fact, Potter does not describe the trend as a boom. He sees it more as concentric growth.

“When I think of a boom, I think it’s something very specific. There’s an area that you can define — there’s a boom happening here — versus this is just part of the continued economic development of this large metro area,” he said.

Sally Aldridge, president and CEO of the Metroport Chamber, which represents cities such as Northlake, Justin and Argyle, said she saw the benefits of representing the growing cities in the region over the years. The corporations that came in from the various cities allowed the chamber to expand to an 8,500-square-foot building with seven incubator office spaces.

“I started with what I feel was a very little country bumpkin chamber, and took it from that to what we are today,” Aldridge said. “It takes a village.”

Opportunities and challenges

The rising prominence of smaller communities around Fort Worth that boast vacant land primed for development has attracted several major companies, which, in turn, have brought more residents.

The Alliance corridor is now home to major companies like Amazon, Coca-Cola, Volkswagen, Williamson-Dickie and Saia LTL Freight. The rapidly growing suburban areas are bringing a different kind of labor force, Potter said.

“That fuels the economy when you have people that are working in higher skilled, higher paid occupations,” he said. “They have disposable income and they start purchasing houses and cars and boats and going out to eat and so that then fuels other activities as well.”

While new residential and commercial developments are often the first signs of a city’s growth, the need to provide adequate infrastructure is clear. Whether it’s new roads, water and sewer services or electricity and internet access, rapidly expanding cities often struggle with shouldering that burden.

And sometimes, the growth occurs faster than a city’s ability to keep up with it. Until then, local communities will have to evolve together to adapt to an ever-changing region.

“Managing (growth), that’s a multiyear task. It doesn’t happen overnight,” said Haslet Mayor Gary Hulsey. “But you have to have a plan and you try to execute that plan by working with other government entities and working with the industry in trying to mitigate that because we live here. It’s about quality of life.”

