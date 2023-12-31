By Martin W. Dahl



Living in Historic Fairmount has connected us to our Fort Worth hometown like no other place we’ve lived.

My childhood home was in Handley. I went to college in Arlington, and our first house was in a new development within the city limits north of Loop 820. Lynda’s childhood homes were in Meadowbrook, Arlington, Hurst and Watauga.

We decided to move to Fairmount after 22 years in the new starter home we bought in the early ’80s. We found we preferred going into town for dining, recreation and entertainment. We had friends in older neighborhoods in the city. We were ready to live in a house with character, rather than one mass produced by a corporate homebuilder.

After about a year of looking, we landed in our 1909 Craftsman bungalow on South Henderson Street, literally down the road from Harris Hospital where we both were born.

Before long, we started researching the genealogy of the house.

We discovered the first owner was connected to Monnig’s Department Store, and the prominent Monnig family. Herbert C. Phenix was a manager at the Monnig’s Dry Goods on Main Street. His sisters, Lura and Ruby, married Monnig’s executives George B. Monnig and William A. Grimes respectively. Phenix died in 1919; his wife Vida and daughter Fae continued to live here. Fae became a Monnig’s employee and lived here until her death at 59 in 1973. The Phenixes are buried in the Monnig family plot at Greenwood Cemetery.

Much like a genealogical search of your family establishes a connection to your past, similar research on your home connects you to history. You become a custodian of its architectural legacy — Queen Anne, American Foursquare, Craftsman, Tudor Revival, etc. Each structure in Fairmount carries its own story.

What started as a cable-car accessible residential development, saw two World Wars, decline and renewal. In 1991, residents recognized the value of this legacy and obtained a historic district designation from the city.

William E. Schmickle, in his book “Preservation Politics: Keeping Historic Districts Vital,” described how the most important outcome of historic districts is not so much preservation, but community.

A community that cares about its past, also cares about its present and future.

Dan Buettner’s concept of “blue zones” highlights that social activity, community and a sense of purpose are integral to longevity. All can be found in Fairmount.

In Fairmount, unlike our previous neighborhoods, we’ve come to know many of our neighbors. We are likely to look out for each other’s children, pets, deliveries and door cams. We may share house keys and porch cats.

The Fairmount Neighborhood Association represents us and interfaces with city government, not only on matters of historic preservation, but also safety and infrastructure. Police, code enforcement, and City Council representatives frequently attend meetings to keep residents apprised of current activities, and neighbors can voice their concerns directly. The neighborhood association organizes socials and other events to enhance neighbor connections. Strong community spirit is demonstrated at Halloween, Christmas and an annual historic home tour.

We could sell our home now for much more than we purchased it, even with all the restoration work still needed. But then where would we go? Everything we need is here.

According to Schmickle, historic districts say, “Here is a place to invest a life, raise a family, grow a business, retire in security.”

Martin Dahl is an internal auditor at Lockheed Martin, where he has worked for nearly 37 years. He also serves on the board of Historic Fort Worth. Dahl lives in the Historic Fairmount neighborhood with his wife, Lynda. They were both born and raised in Tarrant County and met while working at the Southern Palace Theater at Six Flags Over Texas.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.