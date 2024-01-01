On a fall evening in 1999, Wedgwood Baptist Church’s sanctuary buzzed with conversations and worship music.

Congregants, students from churches across Fort Worth and guest speakers had gathered at the church to celebrate their earlier participation in a “See You at the Pole,” event, part of a global movement where Christian students gather at their school’s flagpole to pray.

Jeff Laster was the facilities manager for the church at the time. He was by the south entrance chatting with others when he noticed a man wearing a pullover made of windbreaker fabric, sunglasses and smoking a cigarette approaching the door.

Thinking he was a disgruntled parent, Laster met him at the door to say that smoking wasn’t allowed in the building.

Within seconds the man pulled a 9 mm pistol out of his jacket and shot Laster twice.

From there, more gunfire ensued. The celebratory event at the church quickly became a crime scene. The date, Sept. 15, 1999, is etched in Fort Worth’s history. Before it was over, the gunman fatally shot seven people and wounded seven others before ending his own life.

“We never really figured out, ‘Why Wedgwood?’ We couldn’t figure out any connection. He wasn’t a disgruntled member,” Laster said. “Did he pick Wedgwood? Or did he randomly drive by and see that there were people?”

Houses of worship are places where people seek refuge, and emotional and spiritual connection, yet have increasingly become targets for targets for violence.



Crimes motivated by religious bias ranked second in the nation and third in Texas for hate crime incidents in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s national and state reports.

In Tarrant County, church leaders shared what security measures they are taking while still trying to balance a welcoming spirit.



How faith leaders have changed practices

Eleven hours. That’s how long Jeffrey Cohen was taken hostage with three others inside his synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Jan. 15, 2022.

Immediately following the incident, Cohen and other congregants began thinking about what measures the synagogue needed to take to protect worshippers in the future.

The synagogue has increased security by increasing the number of surveillance cameras and alarms in the area, prohibiting large bags inside without inspection and having an armed off-duty police officer at every event that’s open to the public, Cohen said.

A vast majority of worshippers appreciated the visible security presence, while others felt like it was too much, Cohen said. The horrific incident that Cohen and others faced last year opened a discussion into the tradeoffs that come along with trying to increase safety measures in religious spaces.

“It’s absolutely true that we’ve had to give up freedom for a little bit of security. But that’s what happens when someone comes in and says they have a bomb and does have a pistol,” Cohen said. “We have to try to balance these things.”

Training to be prepared



Adrian Andrews is the assistant vice chancellor for Texas Christian University and supervises the TCU Department of Public Safety. He comes to the school with experience as a special agent for the United States Secret Service and trains groups on how to respond to emergency situations such as an active shooter.

Staying vigilant of your surroundings is a key piece of advice Andrews gives students and congregants. Knowing where the exits are, disconnecting from distractions such as a phone when walking and scanning parking lots are just a few examples, he said.

When it comes to security measures inside a building, Andrews recommends a method called “posting,” where someone or a group of people keep an eye on people entering and exiting a space.

“The person can even act as a greeter, but that’s part of the security team to make sure they’re watching who was coming in that door,” Andrews said.

Another tip from Andrews is to make sure emergency plans are practiced and easy to remember in high-stress situations.

“You want to keep it simple because when a crisis happens, you get tunnel vision. Sometimes people say that during a life-threatening situation, they couldn’t hear anything, their vision got very small because that is what your mind will do when it goes under stress,” Andrews said.

Cohen said he and others at Congregation Beth Israel received security training before the hostage situation occurred at the synagogue, which he credits as the reason he and others were able to make it out alive that day.

“Even if your heart’s going a million miles an hour, you keep relatively calm, you stay calm, you find the exit, you move toward the exit. You do these things to increase your probability of survival. And these are the things that everyone needs to do,” C0hen said. “So we have to be prepared, and I know nobody likes to hear it, nobody likes to say it, but that’s the way it is.”

Religion and violence through history

Jennifer Graber is a professor of religious studies at the University of Texas at Austin and teaches the history of religion in the U.S. and teaches graduate seminars on religion and violence. Houses of worship can become a target for violence because they are built to be a place for people to collect in large numbers, she said.

“Those are gathering spaces. Those are sacred spaces to various communities and so people have targeted them for sure,” Graber said.

In Texas, crimes motivated by religious bias ranked below sexual orientation and race, ethnicity and ancestry in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

By the numbers There were 2,042 reported incidents of hate crimes based on religion in the U.S. in 2022, a 28.4% increase from the year prior, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Hate Crimes Statistics report. About 3.6% of the reported incidents took place in a place of worship such as a church, synagogue, temple or mosque, which also saw a slight increase from the 3% recorded previous year.

Hate crimes and incidents, defined by the U.S. Department of Justice: Hate crime: At the federal level, a crime motivated by bias against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability. Bias or hate incidents: Acts of prejudice that are not crimes and do not involve violence, threats, or property damage.

Though data appears to show that religiously biased hate crimes and incidents have increased in recent years, Graber said, attacks on faith spaces come in waves and are triggered by world events.

“They're episodic. I would not say it’s getting, more or less, even. There are cycles of violence related to broader events and particular communities are targeted,” Graber said.

For example, Graber said, Muslims experienced an increase in anti-Islamic violence and threats after 9/11. Hate crimes against Muslims grew 500% from 2000 to 2009, according to Brown University.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism published its audit of antisemitic incidents for 2022 showing that the U.S. had reached its highest record of reported incidents since it began tracking antisemitism in 1979.

In the 19th century, faith groups set up patrols to protect their houses of worship from being burned down, Graber said. Now, places of worship are increasing their security measures to address a more recent phenomenon: mass shootings.

“Religious communities are absolutely changing their practices,” Graber said. “These are groups that are now either doing things as simply locking their doors, participating in training and maybe hiring staff that carry firearms, sometimes in religious spaces for the sake of protection against mass shootings.”

No easy answers

More than 24 years have passed since the gruesome day at Wedgwood. Laster, now associate pastor for administration and admissions of the church, says the question “Why Wedgwood?” doesn’t run through his mind as often as it used to.

“It’s just one of those questions you could spend wondering about (for) the rest of your life, and you never get to know the answer,” he said. “It doesn’t help anything as far as that goes.”

