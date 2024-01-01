Editor’s note: During the holiday season, the Fort Worth Report is looking back at the stories you told us you appreciated the most in 2023.

Increased access to fresh pork belly and kimchi is steadily making its way to Haltom City.

Construction for the new H Mart location may begin as early as mid-January, according to city officials.

Mixed responses followed when the H Mart was announced in August 2023. Potential customers were excited for a specialized supermarket, while smaller Asian-themed markets feared the store could adversely affect business.

The H Mart will anchor a new retail center at the intersection of Loop 820 and Beach Street, about 5 miles from East Belknap where many Asian businesses congregate.

David Dang owns Nguyen Loi Oriental Supermarket, one of two Vietnamese markets in Haltom City. His disappointment has not changed, he said.

“A lot of businesses are worried H Mart will come in and steal business,” Dang said. “But what can I do? I cannot stop it.”

The municipal government has only received positive reactions since the announcement, said City Manager Rex Phelps. Haltom City officials believe the retail center will answer the community’s demand for more stores and restaurants.

“I’ve had an outpouring of people that have researched H Mart, what they’re about and what products they provide,” Phelps said. “Everybody has come back and said, wow, this is exactly what we want here.”

Nearly 70% of the 50 to 60 spaces in the retail center are ready to be leased out, Phelps said. As with the retail center anchored by the H Mart in Carrollton, tenants include businesses such as boba shops, bakeries and restaurants.

The development is estimated to bring in $100 million in capital improvements and $80 million to $90 million in gross annual sales, according to the city’s press release.

“We plan on doing a groundbreaking somewhere in January or February,” Phelps said. “Maybe as early as the second week in January.”

The project is in its last steps before construction, Phelps said. City officials expect the entire development to be built in 18 months.

If the project remains on track, doors to H Mart and nearly 60 other new businesses could open as soon as summer 2025.

