Elliott Frank ran across the playground with his mom briskly walking to keep up with the 2-year-old.

He tapped on a board at the Fort Worth Dream Park that showed every slide, swing, place to climb on the inclusive playground. He wanted to climb.

The board helped Elliott, who turns 3 in February, tell his mom what he wanted to do because he is nontalking.

Not every public place has a communication board for people who are nonverbal. Kendra Frank, Elliott’s mother, is working to change that so her son and other people who cannot talk are able to communicate.

“It would just open up a new world for him,” Frank said.

Kendra Frank points to a communication board at the Dream Park in Fort Worth. The board allows children who cannot speak to tell their parents what they want to do at the inclusive playground. (Jacob Sanchez | Fort Worth Report)

Fringe vs. core words Communication boards that show items in a certain place are using fringe words, vocabulary specific to a topic, individual or environment. For example, a zoo board could feature animals unique to its collection. Core vocabulary are words that are used in everyday situations. Examples include I, you, want, yes, no, in, on, off and go.

Communication boards have graphics and visuals that help nonspeaking people express themselves, according to the Organization for Autism Research. Some use iPads with apps that allow people to tap on what they want to say; the device says it for them. Both methods are part of augmentative and alternative communication.

Elliott uses both forms.

Frank carries a binder of communication boards that she printed from websites. However, the boards don’t always have graphics that fit all situations.

Frank flipped the pages in her binder over to the zoo board. Frank pointed to the polar bear, seal and koala graphics on the laminated document. The Fort Worth Zoo — Elliott’s favorite place — does not have any of those creatures.

Elliott Frank sits on a seesaw at the Dream Park in Fort Worth. (Jacob Sanchez | Fort Worth Report)

Elliott, though, always points to the polar bear, and his mom has to break the bad news to him.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, there’s no polar bear, dude,’” Frank said.

Frank has asked the zoo to have a communication board featuring the animals that are available for patrons to see.

Fort Worth Zoo plans to introduce the boards soon, spokesperson Avery Elander told the Fort Worth Report. The zoo is in the process of renewing its certification to maintain its Certified Autism Center designation and working with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

“Along with renewing our certification, we are completing additional staff training, updating accessibility materials, and we are working on the (augmentative and alternative communication) boards,” Elander said. “We look forward to completing all of this in the early new year.”

Kendra Frank and her son, Elliott, sit next to a communication board that Cabela’s had available to children visiting Santa Claus at the north Fort Worth store. (Courtesy photo | Kendra Frank)

In December, Cabela’s in north Fort Worth added a communication board for children when they visited Santa Claus, Frank said.

Elliott speaks sometimes. He can say Mom and Dad, as well as Lily, the name of the family’s dog, and Bubba, Elliott’s nickname for his older brother.

Communication boards have opened up a new world for Elliott, Frank said.

One time Frank forgot to have a drink for him because he didn’t remind her. Now, though, he can show and tell his mom exactly what he wants through his iPad.

“He’s just a much happier child,” Frank said.

A whole new world would open up for Elliott — and other people who are nonverbal — if more places offered communication boards, Frank said.

“It would just make it a place so he can tell me what he wants,” Frank said.

Kendra Frank pushes a seesaw as her son, Elliott, rides it at the Dream Park in Fort Worth. (Jacob Sanchez | Fort Worth Report)

In the next few years, Frank hopes her son learns more words. She sees Elliott just on the cusp of new words because of the communication boards.

“I’ll hear sounds and I’m like, ‘Oh! We never made that sound before. Awesome,’” Frank said.

Frank has one hope above all.

“I would love to hear him talk,” she said. “I just want to hear him say, ‘I love you, Mom,’ and not on the iPad.”

If that does not happen, Frank would be OK. Elliott will still communicate.

“I’m OK with that, but I just want it to be more accessible and more acceptable,” she said.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

