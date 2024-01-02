​​Editor’s note: During the holiday season, the Fort Worth Report is looking back at the stories you told us you appreciated the most in 2023.

2023 was a big year for Tarrant County taxpayers. Now, 2024 is shaping up to have some big ramifications, too.

County commissioners approved two new homestead exemptions in June. One excludes 10% of a home’s appraised value from taxation by the county, and the other excludes 10% of a home’s appraised value from taxation by JPS Health Network. Those exemptions were automatically applied to county residents who qualified.

In addition, commissioners passed a historically low property tax rate and pushed JPS Network to do the same.

Homeowners also saw property tax relief courtesy of the Texas Legislature. Voters approved a constitutional amendment in November that authorized a $100,000 homestead exemption on school district tax bills.

And locally, Fort Worth City Council increased its senior tax exemption by $20,000.

All those changes added up to significantly lower property tax bills for many Tarrant County residents. As 2024 begins, more changes around taxes and the entities responsible for managing them are likely.

Several new faces will join the Tarrant Appraisal District board of directors, after the taxing entities voted on candidates this fall. Alan Blaylock, Gary Losada and Gloria Peña will join Rich DeOtte and Vince Puente on the board. It is currently made up of five voting members appointed by the taxing units, which include cities, counties and school districts, and the county assessor-collector, a nonvoting board member.

Come spring, the board will expand to include three additional members, who would be elected through a countywide election in May. That’s a result of one of the constitutional amendments approved by voters in November.

The filing period for appraisal board candidates begins Jan. 17 and ends Feb. 16. Candidates must file with the Tarrant County Judge’s office. After this election cycle, future appraisal board elections will be held in November.

The appraisal district is also beginning the year under the helm of a new chief appraiser, Joe Don Bobbitt. Bobbitt, the former McLennan County appraiser, replaced former chief Jeff Law, who resigned in early September. William Durham, director of commercial appraisals, served as interim chief appraiser until Bobbitt’s hiring Dec. 21.

These personnel shake-ups come after a tumultuous year for the appraisal district, where county residents and policy makers repeatedly raised concerns about a lack of transparency in the appraisal district. Most recently, a potential security breach and the subsequent IT investigation have prompted new complaints about transparency with taxpayers. The investigation ultimately found no evidence that any taxpayer information was compromised, but board members promised a scrub of the dark web in 2024 to double check.

Multiple local politicians have campaigned on the need for tax reform in the county, including County Judge Tim O’Hare. Former Tarrant County Republican party chair Rick Barnes has made the problems at the appraisal board a key part of his platform for tax assessor-collector. Barnes is challenging incumbent Republican Wendy Burgess in the March primaries. KC Chowdhury is the lone Democrat to file for the position.

